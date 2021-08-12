Link Between Stroke and Adverse Pregnancy Outcome

A history of adverse pregnancy outcomes (APO) is associated with higher odds of midlife stroke, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health.
APO included preterm delivery, low birth weight, preeclampsia, placental abruption, and stillbirth.
Researchers from Columbia University found that stroke before age 60 was reported by 5% of 164 women with APOs, compared to 1% of women without APOs.
This study findings suggest that common APOs may offer a glimpse into women's cerebrovascular health, and a unique opportunity to implement primary preventive strategies in a population at high risk of future stroke.
Healthcare providers should consider women with a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes at increased risk of stroke during midlife and implement preventive measures.
Source: Medindia