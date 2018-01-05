medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Males More Prone to Asthma

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 1, 2018 at 11:02 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Marking World Asthma Day, a new survey by SRL Diagnostics has shown that males are more prone to respiratory allergies like asthma, compared with females. Males were found to be more sensitive to allergens such as dust, pollen, food products, and fungi.
Males More Prone to Asthma
Males More Prone to Asthma

The survey showed that dust has the biggest allergic reactions in men (65.48 per cent) than women (49.39)

Further, men were also found to have the highest reactions to allergens like pollens, wheat, mold/ fungi, grass and even insects like cockroach, than women.

Moreover, young adults, those below 30 years, were observed to suffer more from allergen reactions than older adults.

"An allergic reaction can range from mild to severe, but irrespective of that, it is important that people know their allergic triggers so that these can be avoided," B.R. Das, Adviser and Mentor - R&D, SRL Diagnostics, said in a statement.

"In our analysis, we identified several allergens which can be triggers for asthma. However, the mites hidden in dust were found to be the most common cause of allergy-induced asthma," he added.

The analysis was done on diagnostic test reports of 5 years from 2013 to 2017, with a sample size of more than 63,000 patients across India, who had undergone blood IgE level checks for allergens known to cause allergic asthma.

Inhalation therapy remains the best form of drug delivery in asthma as it delivers drugs directly in the lungs, and the action is quick and lesser dose is required to improve the symptoms.

"Inhalation therapy not only treats the patients suffering from breathlessness but also prevents further attacks of asthma. The inhalers are handy, easy to carry and patient friendly as they are very simple to use," said Sandeep Nayar, Senior Consultant and Head of Department (Respiratory Medicine, Allergy and Sleep Disorder), at BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

Patients are advised to carry them in their pockets so that they can be immediately used to overcome asthmatic attacks, the doctor said.

"Inhalers and staying away from common allergens is the cornerstone of treatment. The newest modality available is bronchial thermoplasty, which uses radiofrequency heat to decrease airway wall thickness and helps decrease asthma symptoms.

"Nearly 80 per cent patients have a great sustained response" added Arvind Perathur, Consultant, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Asthma in Children and Adults

Asthma in Children and Adults

Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Tests for Asthma

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 Mood Swings

Mood Swings

It is normal to go through mood changes such as joy, sadness or anger every day, but when these ...

 Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...