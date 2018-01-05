medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Top 7 Summer Beauty Essentials

by Sushma Rao on  May 1, 2018 at 10:02 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

It is that time of year to stock up your sheet masks to facial mist to clay pack. Proect your skin and be summer ready, recommend experts.

Komal Kapoor, Co-founder, Koko Glam, and Mini Sood Banerjee, Brand Manager Innisfree, share some tips:
Top 7 Summer Beauty Essentials
Top 7 Summer Beauty Essentials

  • Double cleanse:Many shy away from the idea of using an oil cleanser (step one of the double cleanse), but it helps get rid of oil-based impurities from your face. It is very important to wash your face twice.

  • Light hydration: As the summer months approach, we tend to toss our moisturizers into the bin and stop skin moisturizing altogether. This is a big no as your skin when not hydrated, secretes more sebum to compensate for low moisture levels of the skin. The key to this is using a light gel based moisturizer or an emulsion in order to keep your skin looking dewy, hydrated and healthy.

  • Sunscreen: It protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays that result in premature aging, tanning, hyper-pigmentation, burns and also skin cancer. Apply a high SPF sunscreen every 2-3 hours, or use a cushion foundation if wearing make-up with an SPF in it.

  • Pore care with clay pack: In hot and humid weather, our skin gets more oily, in turn creating large pores, white heads and black heads. Keep the pores clean and detoxify the skin with a volcanic pore clay mask, which helps in tightening pores, and also removing tan.

  • Sheet mask: Sheet masks is the best way of delivering the essential nutrients and hydration deep within the skin. It helps in keeping the skin plump and healthy. Mask sheets made from real fruits and grains, are like cold pressed juice for the skin. Put on a sheet mask daily or just before make-up, for that dewy healthy skin.

  • Skin mist: Keep a bottle of facial mist on hand to help refresh your skin on the go. In summer, the skin gets dry and dehydrated, green tea mist can be used before and after make-up, anytime for a hydration boost on the go.

  • Hydrating serum:Before your moisturize, always put an intensive hydrating serum, following with a light cream or lotion to create moisture barrier.




Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Bael - The Ultimate Medicinal Summer Fruit

Bael - The Ultimate Medicinal Summer Fruit

The bael is an important aromatic medicinal tree of Indian origin. Despite the goodness it packs in itself, due to the lack of knowledge, the fruit and leaves are highly underutilized.

Summer Health Hazards

Summer Health Hazards

The ever-increasing summer temperatures across the globe, intense heat waves and higher mercury levels can cause serious health hazards for the general population.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Beauty Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 Mood Swings

Mood Swings

It is normal to go through mood changes such as joy, sadness or anger every day, but when these ...

 Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...