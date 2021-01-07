by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM Research News
LS60101 Helps Improve Cognition Through Its Neuroprotective Effects
Garsevil (LSL60101) has neuroprotective effects and can improve clinical outcomes in neurodegenerative diseases, suggests the findings of new research. The compound was first described in 1995 as a selective match for imidazoline I2 receptors, which was previously seen as impaired among patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

The current research carried out by the research group of the University of Barcelona unveiled that the interaction of this compound with the receptors could alleviate cognitive deficit problems.

"Apart from fighting the formation of amyloid-beta plaques or neurofibrillary tangles, acting on the neuroinflammation mechanisms could be a suitable therapeutic strategy to stop the progression of such a complex disease like Alzheimer's," said Professor Carmen Escolano, lead researcher of the study.


Animal studies confirmed LSL60101 efficacy

The team used mice models to study the interactions between LSL60101 and imidazoline I2 receptors. They found that the compound was highly efficient in creating changes in the markers of neurodegenerative disorders related to oxidative stress and neuroinflammation.

It parallelly reduced the number of amyloid-beta plaques and phosphorylation of the tau protein, which are important in disseminating the diseases.

How about the 'LSL60101-Donepezil' combination?

Further, the researchers tested the efficacy of the 'LSL60101-Donepezil' combination. Donepezil is a medication widely used in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

They highlighted: "The results show that the LS60101-donepezil combined therapy is more efficient in some biomarkers of the disease. Therefore, it is possible that, with the combination of the suitable dose, we could reach an additive or even synergic effect."

It is important to note that more than 6 million Americans might develop dementia due to Alzheimer's disease on an average, according to field experts. The findings of this new study provide new insights into the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.



