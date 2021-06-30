by Karishma Abhishek on  June 30, 2021 at 11:51 PM Medical Gadgets
Measure Your Stress Hormone Levels Instantly by Microchip Sensor
New microchip sensor can measure stress hormones in real-time from a drop of blood, as developed by a team of scientists at Rutgers University, a study published in the journal Science Advances.

Stress is the root cause of almost every disease and it can contribute to poor sleep, panic attacks, heart attacks, and other ailments. The predominant stress hormone - cortisol and other stress hormones (in their normal levels) are known for regulating different aspects of our physical and mental health.

However, measuring the cortisol levels involves a tedious and costly lab process. Hence the study team was set to find ways for monitoring the natural fluctuations of these hormones in daily life. This would help in deciding the right treatment at the right time.


Microchip Sensor for Stress

Microchip technology was utilized to create a sensor (thinner than human hair) that can detect biomolecules at low levels. The proficiency of the device was validated on blood samples of 65 patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

"Our new sensor produces an accurate and reliable response that allows a continuous readout of cortisol levels for real-time analysis. It has great potential to be adapted to non-invasive cortisol measurement in other fluids such as saliva and urine. The fact that molecular labels are not required eliminates the need for large bulky instruments like optical microscopes and plate readers, making the readout instrumentation something you can measure ultimately in a small pocket-sized box or even fit onto a wristband one day," says senior author Mehdi Javanmard, an associate professor in Rutgers' Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The study thereby allows the patients to monitor their hormone levels for better management of conditions like chronic inflammation and stress at a lower cost.

Source: Medindia

