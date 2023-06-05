Low-Fat Diet Prolongs Life and Low-Carb Diet Shortens Life Span: Here's How

Eating low-carbohydrate diets may increase the risk of early death, whereas eating low-fat diets may add more years to your life, suggests a new study.
‘Want to live longer? Choose low fat diets containing whole grain food, lean meat, reduced fat dairy, vegetables, lentils and fruits.’
Short-term clinical trials have shown the effectiveness of low-carbohydrate diets and low-fat diets for weight loss and cardiovascular benefits.
Low Fat FoodsLow-fat diets include whole grain food, lean meat, reduced fat dairy, vegetables, lentils and fruits.
Low-carbohydrate diets, on the other hand, restrict carbohydrate consumption relative to the average diet.
Foods high in carbohydrates are limited, and replaced with foods containing a higher percentage of fat and protein, as well as low carbohydrate foods.
The study, led by an international team of researchers from universities of Peking in China, Harvard and Tulane in the US, included 371,159 participants aged 50-71 years.
The participants were followed for 23.5 years, and 165,698 deaths were recorded.
Meanwhile, low carb diets increased mortality risk up to 38 percent. People on keto-like diets were 28 percent more likely to die from any cause when compared to their high-carb peers.
"Higher mortality was observed for overall low-carbohydrate diet and unhealthy low-carbohydrate diet, but slightly lower risks for healthy low-carbohydrate diet," the researchers wrote in the study.
Moreover, following a healthy low-fat diet was associated with significantly lower total mortality by 18 percent, cardiovascular mortality by 16 percent, and cancer mortality by 18 percent, respectively, versus the lowest.
Source: IANS
Can Low-carb Diet Make You Live Longer?The findings, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, showed that adopting a low fat diet could slash the risk of death each year by up to 34 percent.
Let's Eat Right to Live Longer"Our results support the importance of maintaining a healthy low-fat diet with less saturated fat in preventing all-cause and cause-specific mortality among middle-aged and older people," they added.
