Low-Fat Diet Prolongs Life and Low-Carb Diet Shortens Life Span: Here's How

Can Low-carb Diet Make You Live Longer?

Let's Eat Right to Live Longer

Low-carbohydrate diets, on the other hand, restrict carbohydrate consumption relative to the average diet.Foods high in carbohydrates are limited, and replaced with foods containing a higher percentage of fat and protein, as well as low carbohydrate foods.The study, led by an international team of researchers from universities of Peking in China, Harvard and Tulane in the US, included 371,159 participants aged 50-71 years.The participants were followed for 23.5 years, and 165,698 deaths were recorded.The findings, published in the, showed thatMeanwhile,People on keto-like diets were 28 percent more likely to die from any cause when compared to their high-carb peers."Higher mortality was observed for overall low-carbohydrate diet and unhealthy low-carbohydrate diet, but slightly lower risks for healthy low-carbohydrate diet," the researchers wrote in the study."Our results support the importance of maintaining a healthy low-fat diet with less saturated fat in preventing all-cause and cause-specific mortality among middle-aged and older people," they added.Moreover, following a healthy low-fat diet was associated with significantly lower total mortality by 18 percent, cardiovascular mortality by 16 percent, and cancer mortality by 18 percent, respectively, versus the lowest.Source: IANS