About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Low-Fat Diet Prolongs Life and Low-Carb Diet Shortens Life Span: Here's How

by Adeline Dorcas on May 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM
Font : A-A+

Low-Fat Diet Prolongs Life and Low-Carb Diet Shortens Life Span: Here's How

Eating low-carbohydrate diets may increase the risk of early death, whereas eating low-fat diets may add more years to your life, suggests a new study.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Cut Down On Carbs and Not Fats For Longer Life

Cut Down On Carbs and Not Fats For Longer Life


Carbohydrates mainly found in cereals, legumes, vegetable and fruits can be detrimental than fats.
Advertisement


Short-term clinical trials have shown the effectiveness of low-carbohydrate diets and low-fat diets for weight loss and cardiovascular benefits.

Low Fat Foods

Low-fat diets include whole grain food, lean meat, reduced fat dairy, vegetables, lentils and fruits.

Low-carbohydrate diets, on the other hand, restrict carbohydrate consumption relative to the average diet.

Foods high in carbohydrates are limited, and replaced with foods containing a higher percentage of fat and protein, as well as low carbohydrate foods.
Low Carb Diets Work Better Than Low Fat Diets For Short-Term Weight Loss

Low Carb Diets Work Better Than Low Fat Diets For Short-Term Weight Loss


Compared to other diets, low carb diets aid in short term weight loss without negative effects on blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol.
Advertisement

The study, led by an international team of researchers from universities of Peking in China, Harvard and Tulane in the US, included 371,159 participants aged 50-71 years.

The participants were followed for 23.5 years, and 165,698 deaths were recorded.

Can Low-carb Diet Make You Live Longer?

The findings, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, showed that adopting a low fat diet could slash the risk of death each year by up to 34 percent.

Meanwhile, low carb diets increased mortality risk up to 38 percent. People on keto-like diets were 28 percent more likely to die from any cause when compared to their high-carb peers.

"Higher mortality was observed for overall low-carbohydrate diet and unhealthy low-carbohydrate diet, but slightly lower risks for healthy low-carbohydrate diet," the researchers wrote in the study.

Let's Eat Right to Live Longer

"Our results support the importance of maintaining a healthy low-fat diet with less saturated fat in preventing all-cause and cause-specific mortality among middle-aged and older people," they added.

Moreover, following a healthy low-fat diet was associated with significantly lower total mortality by 18 percent, cardiovascular mortality by 16 percent, and cancer mortality by 18 percent, respectively, versus the lowest.

Source: IANS
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet

Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet


Dietary changes that include more plant-based foods and less processed food like meat can boost life expectancy and make you live longer.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they ...
Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate ...
Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting well-being and longevity through ...
Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt ...
South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss ...
The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Uncovering the Hidden Risks of a Western Diet

Uncovering the Hidden Risks of a Western Diet

Susceptibility to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) among children and adolescents is heightened among those who are exposed to antibiotics or a Western diet at an early age.
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that investigators have identified flour as the source of the recent Salmonella outbreak.
Nourishing Your Brain to Combat Cognitive Decline

Nourishing Your Brain to Combat Cognitive Decline

Researchers are investigating ways to promote healthy brain aging and combat age-related cognitive decline through nutritional interventions.
Watermelon a Day can Keep You Cool and Healthy This Summer

Watermelon a Day can Keep You Cool and Healthy This Summer

Eating watermelon every day and drinking watermelon juice daily can improve your heart health and also help you stay cool and hydrated this hot summer season.
Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria Found in 40% of Supermarkets: What You Need to Know

Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria Found in 40% of Supermarkets: What You Need to Know

Multidrug-resistant bacteria namely Klebsiella pneumoniae, E. coli spread from animals to humans through the food chain.
View All
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Low-Fat Diet Prolongs Life and Low-Carb Diet Shortens Life Span: Here's How Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests