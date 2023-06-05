How Mutations in a Language Gene Produce Speech Deficiencies

Mutations of Foxp2 gene are associated with apraxia, a type of speech disorder, revealed study from MIT and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.



In a study of mice, the researchers found that mutations in Foxp2 disrupt the formation of dendrites and neuronal synapses in the brain's striatum, which plays important roles in the control of movement. Mice with these mutations also showed impairments in their ability to produce the high-frequency sounds that they use to communicate with other mice.