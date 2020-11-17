Low Choline Levels in Pregnancy Linked to Increased Stress Levels

‘In pregnant Black American women, reduced levels of choline were associated with increased levels of stress.’

Choline prevents neural tube birth defects in newborns.

Beef and chicken liver

Egg

Mushrooms

Shrimps

Milk

Broccoli

Peanut butter

said Robert Freedman, MD, professor of psychiatry at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and the study's lead researcher.A sample of 183 pregnant women, with 25 self-identified Black women was surveyed. In Black women, choline levels were lower than those of white women from the same neighborhoods.The study also examined 166 pregnant Black women in Uganda. Choline levels obtained from the participants were higher than Black American levels, indicating that high-stress levels rather than ancestry contributes to low choline levels in Black American women.In a separate clinical trial with 100 pregnant women, 50 women, of whom seven were Black, received a phosphatidylcholine supplement to raise their choline levels.Fifty received a placebo; eight of them were Black. Both groups received instruction on how to increase choline in their diets. In the seven Black women who took choline supplements, premature birth was prevented.The same was not observed in the eight who received a placebo. By age four, their children had fewer problems with attention and social behavior with others.said Freedman.Source: Medindia