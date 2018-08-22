Low Birth Weight May Up Obesity, Diabetes Risk in Later Life

Low birth weight (LBW) may increase the risk of developing obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) in later life, reports a new study.

The findings, which come from a Journal of Diabetes analysis of 11,515 men and 13,569 women in China, indicate that nutrition in early life may play a role in the development of subsequent metabolic disorders.



‘Low birth weight (LBW) which is an index of poor intrauterine nutrition may affect health and increase the risk of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) in later life.’ "The associations were observed even after adjusting for most socioeconomic and lifestyle factors in adulthood, such as educational level, per capita income, smoking, alcohol consumption and regular exercise," said senior author Dr. Wanghong Xu, of the Fudan University School of Public Health, in China.



"These results suggest an important role of maternal and child health in the prevention of non-communicable diseases in China and other low- and middle-income countries."



