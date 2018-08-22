Work Stress May Up the Risk of Parkinson's Disease

Work stress is linked to Parkinson's disease risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Movement Disorders.
Can work stress increase the risk of developing Parkinson's?
Research suggests that having a high-demand occupation is a risk factor and low control is protective.
‘People with high demand jobs are at more risk of developing Parkinson's disease due to occupational stress.’
High job demands were associated with increased Parkinson's Disease risk among men, especially in men with high education.
High control was associated with increased risk among individuals with low education, and this association was more pronounced in women.
The study included 2,544,748 Swedes born in 1920 to 1950. During an average follow-up time of 21.3 years, 21,544 new cases of Parkinson's Disease were identified.
Source: Eurekalert