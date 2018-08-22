Sleep Disorder May Have Negative Impact on Lipid Levels

Sleep disorder is associated with abnormal lipid levels, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Respirology.
In the study, investigators recognized strong associations between several measures of OSA (obstructive sleep apnoea) severity and higher total cholesterol, higher LDL-cholesterol, elevated triglycerides, and lower HDL-cholesterol.
‘Patients with sleep apnea are associated with increased risk for cardiovascular disease as they have abnormal levels of lipid.
’
Geographical location influenced lipid status with the highest total cholesterol concentration recorded in Northern Europe.
The analysis included 8592 adults across Europe who were not diagnosed with hyperlipidemia and were not taking lipid-lowering drugs.
"Our data clearly suggest that sleep apnoea may have a negative impact on lipid levels, which may in part explain the association between sleep apnoea and increased risk for cardiovascular disease," said senior author Dr. Ludger Grote, of Gothenburg University, in Sweden.
"Patients with sleep apnoea, therefore, need careful management of all cardiovascular risk factors including hyperlipidemia."
Source: Eurekalert