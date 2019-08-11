medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Link Between Physical Activity and Lower Fracture Risk Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2019 at 9:43 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In postmenopausal women, physical activity was found to be linked to reduced risk of hip and total fracture, revealed new research from the University at Buffalo.Published Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open, the study is the most comprehensive evaluation of physical activity and fracture incidence in older women.
Link Between Physical Activity and Lower Fracture Risk Identified
Link Between Physical Activity and Lower Fracture Risk Identified

The study included more than 77,000 participants in the Women's Health Initiative, who were followed up over 14 years. During follow-up, 33% of participants reported experiencing at least one fracture.

Show Full Article


The women who did the highest amount of physical activity -- which was approximately 35 minutes or more of daily recreational and household activities -- had an 18% lower risk of hip fracture and 6% lower risk of total fracture.

The study is one more among several papers -- all using data from the Women's Health Initiative -- published by UB researchers within the past few years that highlights the health benefits of being active, even at levels that are lower than the current physical activity guidelines.

"Fracture is very common in postmenopausal women, and is associated with loss of independence, physical limitations and increased mortality," Wactawski-Wende said.

In fact, the researchers note, approximately 1.5 million fractures occur in U.S. women each year, creating $12.7 billion in health care costs. About 14% of these fractures are in the hip. Mortality after a hip fracture is as high as 20%.

"Modest activities, including walking, can significantly reduce the risk of fracture, which can, in turn, lower the risk of death," Wactawski-Wende said.

Non-recreation physical activity -- examples include yardwork and household chores such as sweeping the floors or folding laundry -- also was inversely associated with several types of fracture.

The research has important implications for public health, considering that these lighter intensity activities are common among older adults.

The main message, says study first author Michael LaMonte, PhD, research associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health at UB, is "sit less, move more, and every movement counts."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Bimalleolar Fracture

Bimalleolar fractures occur when there is a break at the lower ends of the fibula and tibia at the ankle.

Quiz on Fractures

A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how ...

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

FractureFracture of Knee CapColle’s FractureFracture Neck of FemurTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapScreening for OsteoporosisInjuries Related to Sports

What's New on Medindia

Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive