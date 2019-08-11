medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

New CRISPR-Cas9 Protein Increases Precision of Gene Editing

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2019 at 9:51 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CRISPR-Cas9 protein was found to help increase the targeting accuracy in the genome editing process, revealed a team of researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Karolinska Institutet. It is believed that it would be useful for future gene therapies in human, which require high precision. Clinical trials of using CRISPR-Cas9 to treat cancers, blood disorders, and eye diseases are underway.
New CRISPR-Cas9 Protein Increases Precision of Gene Editing
New CRISPR-Cas9 Protein Increases Precision of Gene Editing

Repairing the genetic defects on site

Show Full Article


CRISPR-Cas9 is regarded as a powerful tool in gene editing because it has made gene modification or editing very simple. Unlike traditional gene therapy where additional copies of the normal gene are introduced into cells, CRISPR-Cas9 "repairs" the defects on site by removing the problematic DNA or correcting it to restore normal gene functions.

During the process, the Cas9 enzyme is responsible for locating the problematic DNA throughout the genome before making modifications. But it is found that sometimes it may be not precise enough, and modifications of DNA at unintended places in the genome may happen. Unintended modifications of the genomes could potentially lead to serious consequences, such as cancers, as it happened in the initial gene therapy trials years ago. Thus it is important to let CRISPR-Cas9 do the "molecular surgery" on the genome precisely.

Currently, there are two versions of Cas9, namely SpCas9 (meaning Cas9 nuclease from the bacteria Streptococcus pyogenes) and SaCas9 (Cas9 nuclease from Staphylococcus aureus), which are commonly used in CRISPR. Both of them have a certain level of imprecision or off-target effect.

Researchers have already engineered SpCas9 variants, meaning modified SpCas9s, to improve SpCas9's targeting precision. But it can be too large to fit in the small delivery vector named adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector that is commonly used for in vivo gene therapy.

On the contrary, SaCas9 is much smaller than SpCas9 and can be easily packaged in the payload-limited AAV vectors for delivering gene-editing components in vivo. However, no SaCas9 variant with high genome-wide targeting accuracy is available.

SaCas9-HF dramatically improved genome-wide targeting accuracy

In a recent research led by Dr Zheng Zongli, Assistant Professor of Department of Biomedical Sciences at CityU and the Ming Wai Lau Centre for Reparative Medicine of Karolinska Institutet in Hong Kong, and Dr Shi Jiahai, Assistant Professor of Department of Biomedical Sciences at CityU, the team has successfully engineered SaCas9-HF, a CRISPR Cas9 variant which has high accuracy in genome-wide targeting in human cells without compromising on-target efficiency.

The research team's finding was based on a rigorous evaluation of 24 targeted human genetic locations comparing the original unmodified (wild-type) SaCas9 and the new SaCas9-HF. For those targets having highly similar sequences in the genome and hence prone to off-target editing by the wild-type enzyme, SaCas9-HF reduced the off-target activity by about 90%. For many of those targets with relatively less off-target editing by the wild-type enzyme, SaCas9-HF yielded almost no detectable off-target activity.

An alternative to SaCas9 genome-editing applications

"Our development of this new SaCas9 provides an alternative to the wild-type Cas9 toolbox, where highly precise genome editing is needed. It will be particularly useful for future gene therapy using AAV vectors to deliver genome editing 'drug' in vivo and would be compatible with the latest 'prime editing' CRISPR platform, which can 'search-and-replace' the targeted genes," said Dr Zheng.

The research findings were published in scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled "Rationally engineered Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 nucleases with high genome-wide specificity". Dr Shi and Dr Zheng are the corresponding authors of the paper. The first authors are PhD student Tan Yuanyan from CityU's Department of Biomedical Sciences and Senior Research Assistant Dr Athena H. Y. Chu from Ming Wai Lau Centre for Reparative Medicine (MWLC) at Karolinska Institutet in Hong Kong.

Other research team members include CityU's Dr Xiong Wenjun, Assistant Professor of Department of Biomedical Sciences, research assistant Bao Siyu (now at MWLC), PhD students Hoang Anh Duc and Firaol Tamiru Kebede, and Professor Ji Mingfang from the Zhongshan People's Hospital.

The study was supported by CityU, Ming Wai Lau Centre for Reparative Medicine, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, The Swedish Research Council, the Innovation and Technology Fund of Hong Kong Government, Hong Kong Health and Medical Research Fund, Hong Kong Research Grants Council, Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Fund, and Sanming Project of Medicine in Shenzhen, China.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

CRISPR

CRISPR is a gene editing tool that is revolutionizing medical care with prospective cure for genetic diseases like cancer, diabetes, DMD, eye diseases, obesity.

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

CRISPR/CAS Technology - Potential Cure For All Diseases CRISPR/Cas9 (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology is a revolutionary gene cutting tool and has innumerable uses in medicine such as removing ...

New CRISPR-Cas9 Variant Identified

A new gene editing technique CRISPR-Cas9 variant was found to boost precision in gene editing, said researchers.

Gene Replacement Treatment(CRISPR) may Cure Inherited Form of Blindness

CRISPR is a gene-editing technique which is now being used to treat people with an inherited form of blindness by replacing the defective gene. In this disease, people have healthy eyes but lack a gene that converts light into signals to the brain ...

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsWeaver SyndromeDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQ

What's New on Medindia

Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive