Link Between Obesity and Cancer Formation

by Dr Jayashree on November 24, 2021 at 9:50 PM
Exosomes (small vesicles secreted by many cell types and released into the blood or nearby tissues and fluids) found in type 2 diabetes are involved in breast cancer progression and treatment resistance.

Obesity, insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes are risk factors for breast cancer in post-menopausal women.

However, the cellular and molecular pathways that mediate breast cancer incidence, progression, and metastasis in patients who also have metabolic complications are still not fully understood.

"We have identified a potential biological difference that might explain this higher risk and inform clinical decision making. This novel biology may also suggest new drugs or treatments reduce the risk for metastasis in cancer patients who are also obese and diabetic," explained corresponding author Gerald V. Denis, Ph.D., professor of medicine and pharmacology, and Shipley Professor, at Boston University School of Medicine.
Currently, more than 100 million Americans are diabetic or pre-diabetic with 90 percent of these cases due to obesity. If these adults develop obesity-driven cancer, there is a higher likelihood that cancer will metastasize or become resistant to targeted treatments or hormone therapies.

Researchers isolated and characterized exosomes to identify factors that promote breast cancer progression and metastasis. These findings appear online in the journal Science Signaling.

They found that exosomes from insulin-resistant adipocytes (fat cells), or adipose tissue of adults with Type 2 diabetes, provoked much more dangerous changes in human breast cancer cells than exosomes from insulin sensitive or non-diabetic adipocytes.

Metabolic diagnoses (blood glucose, A1c levels, lipid profiles, elevated insulin, cardiovascular risk markers like elevated CRP) are not normally considered by oncologists who are evaluating the risk of breast cancer progression, treatment resistance, or recurrence.

It has also been difficult to identify blood tests that would assist clinicians to plan treatment or changing treatment plans because clinical trials have not yet been conducted to define the most important biomarkers.

Inexpensive diagnostic and prognostic tests that are covered by insurance and that require only a small amount of blood would help oncologists improve treatment for these patients.

This discovery has implications for any obesity-related cancer (breast cancer in post-menopausal women, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, and (in men) prostate cancer, and (in both men and women) colorectal, gallbladder, renal, pancreatic, hepatic, thyroid, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and multiple myeloma) where nearby fat deposits may be metabolically abnormal and inflamed.



Source: Medindia
News Resource
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer
Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer
A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to ....
Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain
Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain....
Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how ......
Five Alarming Cancer Symptoms Men Shouldn´t Ignore
Five Alarming Cancer Symptoms Men Shouldn´t Ignore
Cancer symptoms may look like minor health issues, but cancer screening tests can help detect ......
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

