Link Between Obesity and Cancer Formation

Exosomes (small vesicles secreted by many cell types and released into the blood or nearby tissues and fluids) found in type 2 diabetes are involved in breast cancer progression and treatment resistance.
Obesity, insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes are risk factors for breast cancer in post-menopausal women.
However, the cellular and molecular pathways that mediate breast cancer incidence, progression, and metastasis in patients who also have metabolic complications are still not fully understood.
Currently, more than 100 million Americans are diabetic or pre-diabetic with 90 percent of these cases due to obesity. If these adults develop obesity-driven cancer, there is a higher likelihood that cancer will metastasize or become resistant to targeted treatments or hormone therapies.
Researchers isolated and characterized exosomes to identify factors that promote breast cancer progression and metastasis. These findings appear online in the journal Science Signaling.
They found that exosomes from insulin-resistant adipocytes (fat cells), or adipose tissue of adults with Type 2 diabetes, provoked much more dangerous changes in human breast cancer cells than exosomes from insulin sensitive or non-diabetic adipocytes.
Metabolic diagnoses (blood glucose, A1c levels, lipid profiles, elevated insulin, cardiovascular risk markers like elevated CRP) are not normally considered by oncologists who are evaluating the risk of breast cancer progression, treatment resistance, or recurrence.
It has also been difficult to identify blood tests that would assist clinicians to plan treatment or changing treatment plans because clinical trials have not yet been conducted to define the most important biomarkers.
Inexpensive diagnostic and prognostic tests that are covered by insurance and that require only a small amount of blood would help oncologists improve treatment for these patients.
This discovery has implications for any obesity-related cancer (breast cancer in post-menopausal women, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, and (in men) prostate cancer, and (in both men and women) colorectal, gallbladder, renal, pancreatic, hepatic, thyroid, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and multiple myeloma) where nearby fat deposits may be metabolically abnormal and inflamed.
