Link Between Obesity and Cancer Formation

Advertisement

"We have identified a potential biological difference that might explain this higher risk and inform clinical decision making. This novel biology may also suggest new drugs or treatments reduce the risk for metastasis in cancer patients who are also obese and diabetic," explained corresponding author Gerald V. Denis, Ph.D., professor of medicine and pharmacology, and Shipley Professor, at Boston University School of Medicine.Currently, more than 100 million Americans are diabetic or pre-diabetic with 90 percent of these cases due to obesity. If these adults develop obesity-driven cancer,Researchers isolated and characterized exosomes to identify factors that promote breast cancer progression and metastasis. These findings appear online in the journalThey found thatMetabolic diagnoses (blood glucose, A1c levels, lipid profiles, elevated insulin, cardiovascular risk markers like elevated CRP) are not normally considered by oncologists who are evaluating the risk of breast cancer progression, treatment resistance, or recurrence.It has also been difficult to identify blood tests that would assist clinicians to plan treatment or changing treatment plans because clinical trials have not yet been conducted to define the most important biomarkers.Inexpensive diagnostic and prognostic tests that are covered by insurance and that require only a small amount of blood would help oncologists improve treatment for these patients.This discovery has implications for any obesity-related cancer (breast cancer in post-menopausal women, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, and (in men) prostate cancer, and (in both men and women) colorectal, gallbladder, renal, pancreatic, hepatic, thyroid, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and multiple myeloma) where nearby fat deposits may be metabolically abnormal and inflamed.Source: Medindia