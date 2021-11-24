About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can We Identify Gender from Children’s Voices?

by Dr Jayashree on November 24, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Can We Identify Gender from Children’s Voices?

Listeners may need to consider speaker age when guessing speaker gender and the perception of gender may depend on acoustic information not strictly related to anatomical differences between boys and girls, according to a study published in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America.

Gender perception is much more complicated in children because gender differences in speech may emerge before sex-related anatomical differences between speakers.

Advertisement


To explore this, researchers at the University of California, Davis, and the University of Texas at Dallas developed a database of speech samples from children ages 5 to 18 to explore two questions: What types of changes occur in children's voices as they become adults, and how do listeners adjust to the enormous variability in acoustic patterns across speakers?

Listeners assess a speaker's gender, age, height, and other physical characteristics based primarily on the speaker's voice pitch and on the resonance (formant frequencies) of their voice.
Advertisement

"Resonance is related to speaker height -- think violin versus cello -- and is a reliable indicator of overall body size," said Santiago Barreda, from the University of California, Davis.

Apart from these basic cues, there are other more subtle cues related to behavior and the way a person 'chooses' to speak, rather than strictly depending on the speaker's anatomy.

Listeners with both syllables and sentences from different speakers, gender identification improved for sentences. They said this supports the stylistic elements of speech that highlight gender differences and come across better in sentences.

They made two other important findings. First, listeners can reliably identify the gender of individual children as young as 5.

Second, they found identification of the gender of speakers must take place jointly with the identification of age and likely physical size.

Based on these findings, researchers concluded that when the gender of individual children can be readily identified, it is because of differences in their behavior, in their manner of speaking, rather than because of their anatomy.

In other words, gender information in speech can be largely based on performance rather than on physical differences between male and female speakers.

If gendered speech followed necessarily from speaker anatomy, there would be no basis to reliably identify the gender of little girls and boys.

The performative nature of gender has long been argued on theoretical grounds, and these experimental results support this perspective.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Which Lifestyle Factor Triggers Heart Rhythm Condition?
Link Between Obesity and Cancer Formation >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Voice Disorders
Voice Disorders
Voice is an effective way of communication in human beings, ranging from getting across one's point ...
Dysarthria
Dysarthria
Dysarthria is a condition characterized by speech difficulty due to poor or weak speech muscle ......
Maternal Voice Reduces Pain in Premature Babies: Study
Maternal Voice Reduces Pain in Premature Babies: Study
Maternal voice aids in reducing the signs of pain in premature babies when they undergo life-saving ...
Now Computers can Read Emotions Through Lip - Reading!
Now Computers can Read Emotions Through Lip - Reading!
Researchers have developed a computer that has the ability to decode human emotions by studying lip ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close