About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
How Lazy Days Can Boost Your Health and Productivity
Advertisement

How Lazy Days Can Boost Your Health and Productivity

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM
Highlights:
  • Embracing leisure boosts productivity and happiness
  • Lazy days prevent chronic conditions by reducing accumulated stress
  • Taking breaks enhances cognitive abilities, creativity, and overall well-being

If you're someone prone to feeling guilty about taking a day off, reconsider! Devoting just one day a week to leisure can significantly enhance productivity, happiness, and overall well-being. It may also contribute to better mental health, reducing stress, and even lowering high blood pressure.

But what exactly does a 'lazy day' entail? It means taking a break, avoiding tasks on your to-do list, and disconnecting from work-related emails and calls.

Pill to Cure Laziness
Pill to Cure Laziness
Researchers are in the process of developing pills which is going to motivate lazy people.
Advertisement


Imagine spending the day in your pajamas, enjoying a nap, and engaging in activities you genuinely love—whether it's gardening, watching favorite shows, or relishing food without calorie concerns. It's about savoring life's simple pleasures.

Lazy Day: The Art of Productivity in Pajamas

If you don't intentionally choose to relax, your body may force you to. Deep down, you know it's true. Embracing relaxation is a precursor to heightened productivity. Productivity isn't solely about working; it involves purposeful decisions toward a goal.

At times, that decision might be to have a leisurely day to recharge. After all, we're human beings, not human doings! We weren't designed to operate at full throttle 24/7 without pausing to breathe and appreciate our surroundings.
Men Take Note! Feeling Lazy to Shave May Actually Be a Blessing in Disguise!
Men Take Note! Feeling Lazy to Shave May Actually Be a Blessing in Disguise!
Clean-shaven men are more likely to harbor infection-causing and antibiotic-resistant bacteria than bearded men.
Advertisement

While you can optimize your sleep, nutrition, gut health, and energy levels, unless you take genuine time off to do nothing, reflect, and appreciate your current state, you won't fully recover or function at your best.

What are Some Suggested Advantages of a Lazy Day?

  • Preventing Chronic Conditions: If you've been feeling suboptimal for an extended period, accumulated stress could be a contributing factor. Taking days off can potentially spare you from a lifetime of unexplained physical and mental problems and chronic diseases. However, it's essential to note that persistent symptoms warrant a visit to your GP for advice.

  • Increased Productivity: If you find yourself working or constantly thinking about work during your days off, it could negatively impact your overall performance in the long run. Taking time off to recharge and replenish will ultimately lead to better and more efficient performance. This translates to improved cognitive ability, creativity, willpower, reduced stress, enhanced mood, and overall better outcomes.

  • Tips to Alleviate Stress: Establishing clear work and personal hours, knowing when to switch off, and avoiding the constant checking of emails and texts. Taking breaks, even if just for a day, can contribute to lower stress levels, a reduced risk of heart disease, a more positive outlook on life, and increased motivation to achieve goals.

However, being a lazy procrastinator won't yield favorable results. He advises being mission-driven but recognizing when it's necessary to focus on personal well-being.

Being mission-driven is crucial, but recognizing when you need time for yourself is equally vital. Embrace the power of relaxation for sustained success.

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

This Summer, Fight Laziness With Quick Bites
This Summer, Fight Laziness With Quick Bites
Dolly Kumar, health expert, founder and Director at health brand GAIA, shares how to indulge in power-packed foods to stay energised.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Psychoactive Drugs can Help Lazy People Exercise
Psychoactive Drugs can Help Lazy People Exercise
A reduction in perception of effort would be very helpful to people who find exercise difficult as they are overweight and exercise in a state of mental fatigue.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

There Is No Need for Juice Cleanses Anymore

There Is No Need for Juice Cleanses Anymore

Despite their supposed efficacy, juice cleanses are not scientifically supported and may lead to unhealthy relationships with food or eating disorders.
7 Super Tips to Lose Weight in Winter

7 Super Tips to Lose Weight in Winter

The basal metabolic rate is boosted during winter which helps to lose weight during winter, along with consistent dietary and exercise protocols.
Unplugging from Social Media and Rediscovering Joy This Holiday Season

Unplugging from Social Media and Rediscovering Joy This Holiday Season

Discover how to reclaim joy this holiday season by disconnecting from social media stress. Practical tips for a healthier, happier celebration!
Healthy Diet in 40's can Extend Life by 10 Years

Healthy Diet in 40's can Extend Life by 10 Years

Switching to a well balanced nutritious diet and sticking to it from middle age can extend life by about 10 years.
Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Discover natural and delicious ways to lower 'bad' cholesterol levels. From ginger-lemon water to amla juice, find heart-healthy drinks for your daily routine.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Lazy Days Can Boost Your Health and Productivity Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests