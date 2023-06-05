Hormone-Weight Connection: Separating Fact from Fiction in the Quest for Weight Loss

Advertisement

Unraveling the Hormone-Diet Connection: Exploring Natasha Turner's Approach to Weight Loss and Hormonal Balance

"There are female hormones like estradiol and progesterone that may influence weight," Dr. Stanford says. "They act upon hunger hormones like ghrelin, which tells us to eat and store more, and leptin, which helps us feel full to influence eating behaviors and fat storage in the body."But it's important to note that the relationship between hormones and weight is complicated, and losing weight is not always as simple as rebalancing your hormones - unless you have a condition like hypothyroidism, says Mir Ali, M.D., a bariatric surgeon and medical director of the MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.Natasha Turner, a naturopathic doctor, created the Hormone Diet food regimen and book. (The entire title of the book is The Hormone Diet: A 3-Step Program to Lose Weight, Gain Strength, and Live Younger Longer.)Turner believes that controlling your hormones can aid in weight loss. Turner recommends an anti-inflammatory detox, as well as nutritional supplements and an emphasis on working out, sleeping properly, controlling stress, and utilizing clean skincare to assist manage your hormones.She also claims that when you have mid-afternoon sugar cravings, chronic migraines, and a lack of energy, your body is attempting to tell you that your hormones are out of whack.During the first stage, you avoid gluten, dairy, alcohol, most oils, caffeine, peanuts, sugar, artificial sweeteners, red meat, and citrus fruits for two weeks. Gluten-free grains, most vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds, chicken, fish, eggs, plant milk, and goat or sheep's milk products are all encouraged.You should also take vitamins such as probiotics, turmeric, and fish oil at the same time.At this point, Cording recommends reintroducing some items into your diet and monitoring how your body reacts. You should also avoid high-fructose corn syrup, non-organic items, mercury-rich fish (such as sea bass, mackerel, and tuna), raisins, dates, peanuts, processed meals, refined cereals, and foods containing nitrates.Turner describes her approach as a combination of the Mediterranean diet and items that won't raise your blood sugar.Finally, you are urged to proceed with the second phase, focusing on cardio and strength training.There is no actual scientific proof relating the Hormone Diet to weight loss or that it can affect your hormones. However, some eating plan principles, according to specialists, may help you lose weight.Dr. Stanford emphasizes that eating a minimally processed diet is always preferable. "However, if you only follow a plan for six weeks, you will most likely find that any weight you lose will return once you resume your normal eating pattern." "As a result, if you commit to a diet that works for you, you must stick with it," she adds.1. Lovejoy JC. The influence of sex hormones on obesity across the female life span. J Womens Health. 1998 Dec;7(10):1247-56. doi: 10.1089/jwh.1998.7.1247. PMID: 9929857.2. Leeners B, Geary N, Tobler PN, Asarian L. Ovarian hormones and obesity. Hum Reprod Update. 2017 May 1;23(3):300-321. doi: 10.1093/humupd/dmw045. PMID: 28333235; PMCID: PMC5850121.Source: Medindia