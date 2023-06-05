Hormone-Weight Connection: Separating Fact from Fiction in the Quest for Weight Loss

Highlights:
- Hormonal fluctuations play a significant role in weight for women over the life course, influencing hunger signals and fat storage
- Controlling hormones through lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and stress management may aid in weight loss
- While the Hormone Diet and similar approaches are popular, scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness is limited, emphasizing the importance of long-term dietary and lifestyle changes
Your hormones do a lot for your body, from regulating your sexual drive to influencing how stressed you feel. There's also been a lot of talk about "hormonal belly" - the notion that you are gaining weight in your stomach due to a hormonal imbalance.
Unveiling the Hormone-Weight Connection: Debunking Myths and Discovering the FactsWith the hormone-weight craze comes the alleged answers, which are frequently in the form of eating programs that claim to help you lose weight by targeting these imbalances, such as the Galveston diet and the so-called Hormone eating (which was invented by a naturopathic doctor - all the specifics coming soon!). So...is it true?
True, your hormones can influence your weight. "Hormonal fluctuations play a significant role in weight for women over the life course," says Fatima Cody Stanford, M.D., MPH, an obesity medicine physician and clinical researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Hormonal shifts during [certain life stages] may influence hunger signals in the body," Dr. Stanford says. There are three major times when you might see weight changes: (1)
- When you first start your period
- Pregnancy
- Menopause
Hormones Related to Weight Gain in WomenAccording to Jessica Cording, RD, a nutritionist and author of The Little Book of Game-Changers, several hormones have been related to weight gain. The stress hormone cortisol, estrogen, insulin, serotonin, melatonin, and testosterone are among the most well-known. (2) The way they all work is a little different, but in general, the hormones either influence how hungry you feel or signal to your body to store fat, according to Cording.
"There are female hormones like estradiol and progesterone that may influence weight," Dr. Stanford says. "They act upon hunger hormones like ghrelin, which tells us to eat and store more, and leptin, which helps us feel full to influence eating behaviors and fat storage in the body."
But it's important to note that the relationship between hormones and weight is complicated, and losing weight is not always as simple as rebalancing your hormones - unless you have a condition like hypothyroidism, says Mir Ali, M.D., a bariatric surgeon and medical director of the MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.
Dr. Stanford emphasizes that eating a minimally processed diet is always preferable. "However, if you only follow a plan for six weeks, you will most likely find that any weight you lose will return once you resume your normal eating pattern." "As a result, if you commit to a diet that works for you, you must stick with it," she adds.
Unraveling the Hormone-Diet Connection: Exploring Natasha Turner's Approach to Weight Loss and Hormonal BalanceNatasha Turner, a naturopathic doctor, created the Hormone Diet food regimen and book. (The entire title of the book is The Hormone Diet: A 3-Step Program to Lose Weight, Gain Strength, and Live Younger Longer.)
Natasha Turner's 3-Phase Approach for Hormonal Diet
Phase 1During the first stage, you avoid gluten, dairy, alcohol, most oils, caffeine, peanuts, sugar, artificial sweeteners, red meat, and citrus fruits for two weeks. Gluten-free grains, most vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds, chicken, fish, eggs, plant milk, and goat or sheep's milk products are all encouraged.
Phase 2At this point, Cording recommends reintroducing some items into your diet and monitoring how your body reacts. You should also avoid high-fructose corn syrup, non-organic items, mercury-rich fish (such as sea bass, mackerel, and tuna), raisins, dates, peanuts, processed meals, refined cereals, and foods containing nitrates.
Phase 3Finally, you are urged to proceed with the second phase, focusing on cardio and strength training.
Does the Hormone Diet Help With Weight Loss?There is no actual scientific proof relating the Hormone Diet to weight loss or that it can affect your hormones. However, some eating plan principles, according to specialists, may help you lose weight.
Dr. Stanford emphasizes that eating a minimally processed diet is always preferable. "However, if you only follow a plan for six weeks, you will most likely find that any weight you lose will return once you resume your normal eating pattern." "As a result, if you commit to a diet that works for you, you must stick with it," she adds.
References:
1. Lovejoy JC. The influence of sex hormones on obesity across the female life span. J Womens Health. 1998 Dec;7(10):1247-56. doi: 10.1089/jwh.1998.7.1247. PMID: 9929857.
2. Leeners B, Geary N, Tobler PN, Asarian L. Ovarian hormones and obesity. Hum Reprod Update. 2017 May 1;23(3):300-321. doi: 10.1093/humupd/dmw045. PMID: 28333235; PMCID: PMC5850121.
