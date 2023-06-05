Highlights: More than 1 billion people suffer from obesity globally Tirzepatide, a drug used for type 2 diabetes, has been given the name “The ‘King Kong’ of weight loss drugs” The study showed that patients lost 15.7% of their body weight in 72 weeks

What would it be like to lose weight without diet and exercise? Just an injection and you're shedding kilos?



It definitely sounds a bit gimmicky, but as per a new clinical trial, the injectable diabetes drug tirzepatide can help people lose weight. Patients lost an average of 15.6 kilos.

Advertisement

‘Tirzepatide, dubbed the King Kong of weight-loss drugs, could be making its way close to you soon’

The ‘King Kong’ of Weight Loss Drugs Could be Marching Towards You



Let's not get too ahead of ourselves, Despite the promising results, regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must approve the weekly injection for weight loss before it can be widely used.





Advertisement

However, it has only been approved for

Tirzepatide: The 'King Kong of Weight Loss Drugs' The drug, sold under the brand name Mounjaro by the pharmaceutical company



According to a recent trial published in June 2022, participants lost 20% of their body weight, or an average of more than 24 kilograms, using once-weekly injections of the drug.



In the current study, 938 adult participants with type 2 diabetes and obesity lost an average of 15 kilograms while using



These findings are significant because placebo participants lost only three kilograms, or 3% of their body weight, within the same time frame.



In comparison, those who simply maintained a healthy lifestyle and lost 3.3% of their body weight in 72 weeks fared much worse.



Furthermore, the study found that 86% of those using the medicine lost at least 5% of their body weight.



The popular medication has rightly been dubbed "the King Kong of weight loss drugs."



The most recent findings will be discussed at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association and published in a peer-reviewed journal.



According to a press release, Tirzepatide is also being submitted to the FDA for approval as a weight-loss medication. Eli Lilly anticipates an update to the treatment in late 2023.

How Does Tirzepatide Work? Tirzepatide and other novel drugs target the digestive and physiological mechanisms that underpin obesity, lowering hunger and food cravings rather than relying solely on diet, exercise, and willpower to reduce weight.



Tirzepatide acts on the



Although the available data comparing the two was limited to diabetes patients and did not use the highest dose of semaglutide, some evidence suggests it may be more effective. Both drugs have well-recognized side effects, most of which are minor.



The study also reports that roughly one in five patients experienced nausea or diarrhea, and about one in ten experienced vomiting or constipation.



In addition, patients must continue taking tirzepatide, just like

The Cost of Obesity According to National Health Service (NHS) data, 64% of British people are overweight. The health department anticipates that more people are expected to gain weight in the future.



The NHS spent an estimated £6.1 billion between 2014 and 2015 addressing weight-related illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and various cancers.



The cost of obesity is high, not just on waistlines but also on healthcare. In the US, around 42% of the population is fighting obesity.



Reference : Tirzepatide Once Weekly for the Treatment of Obesity - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35658024/)



Source: Medindia In recent times, using diabetic medications to lose weight has gained popularity. A potentially revolutionary drug is moving closer to the United Kingdom and the United States.However, it has only been approved for type 2 diabetes so far.The drug, sold under the brand name Mounjaro by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly , was originally meant to treat diabetes.According to a recent trial published in June 2022, participants lost 20% of their body weight, or an average of more than 24 kilograms, using once-weekly injections of the drug.In the current study, 938 adult participants with type 2 diabetes and obesity lost an average of 15 kilograms while using tirzepatide , from a starting weight of roughly 100 kilograms.These findings are significant because placebo participants lost only three kilograms, or 3% of their body weight, within the same time frame.In comparison, those who simply maintained a healthy lifestyle and lost 3.3% of their body weight in 72 weeks fared much worse.Furthermore, the study found that 86% of those using the medicine lost at least 5% of their body weight.The popular medication has rightly been dubbed "the King Kong of weight loss drugs."The most recent findings will be discussed at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association and published in a peer-reviewed journal.According to a press release, Tirzepatide is also being submitted to the FDA for approval as a weight-loss medication. Eli Lilly anticipates an update to the treatment in late 2023.Tirzepatide and other novel drugs target the digestive and physiological mechanisms that underpin obesity, lowering hunger and food cravings rather than relying solely on diet, exercise, and willpower to reduce weight.Tirzepatide acts on the GLP-1 hormone , which regulates hunger, and another hormone connected to insulin. The mechanism of action is similar to semaglutide, a comparable drug that FDA approved in 2021.Although the available data comparing the two was limited to diabetes patients and did not use the highest dose of semaglutide, some evidence suggests it may be more effective. Both drugs have well-recognized side effects, most of which are minor.The study also reports that roughly one in five patients experienced nausea or diarrhea, and about one in ten experienced vomiting or constipation.In addition, patients must continue taking tirzepatide, just like semaglutide , in order to maintain weight loss results.According to National Health Service (NHS) data, 64% of British people are overweight. The health department anticipates that more people are expected to gain weight in the future.The NHS spent an estimated £6.1 billion between 2014 and 2015 addressing weight-related illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and various cancers.The cost of obesity is high, not just on waistlines but also on healthcare. In the US, around 42% of the population is fighting obesity.Source: Medindia Let's not get too ahead of ourselves, Despite the promising results, regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must approve the weekly injection for weight loss before it can be widely used.