Go Plant-based to Boost Chances of Prostate Cancer Survival

A new study suggests that following a plant-based diet after being diagnosed with prostate cancer may help prevent the disease from progressing or recurring.
Researchers found that men who ate a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains had a 52% lower risk of cancer progressing. Furthermore, there was a 53% lower risk of recurrence, compared with men who had the lowest amounts of plants in their diet.
"Progressing to advanced disease is one of many pivotal concerns among patients with prostate cancer, their family and caregivers and their physicians," said lead researcher Vivian Liu, a clinical research coordinator at the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of California, San Francisco.
"These findings may directly inform clinical care by providing diet recommendations as guidance for managing their health and reducing morbidity for the most common cancer facing U.S. men, in addition to having other positive health benefits for preventing other chronic diseases," Liu said.
Plant-based Diet may be Good for Those Suffering from Prostate CancerFor the study, Liu and her colleagues used data from a study that collected information on more than 2,000 men with prostate cancer.
"Post-diagnostic healthful plant-based diets, including vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains, may be associated with a reduction in risk of prostate cancer progression and recurrence, adding to a list of other numerous health benefits including a reduction in diabetes, cardiovascular disease and overall mortality," Liu said.
Why Plant-Based Diet Could be Good for Those with Prostate CancerThe reason behind the benefits of a plant-based diet may be because fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. Additionally, they are high dietary fiber that improve glucose control and reduce inflammation.
Furthermore, this diet could reduce potentially harmful exposures to animal-based foods, such as hormones and heterocyclic amines created during high-temperature cooking, which have been linked to prostate cancer in particular.
Diets in Animal Protein Could Increase Risk of Prostate CancerDiets high in animal protein may also increase insulin resistance, while milk and dairy may increase levels of the growth factor IGF1, which has been associated with prostate cancer risk.
"We've known that diets that include vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains are associated with numerous health benefits, including a reduction in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and overall mortality," Liu said in a statement. "We can now add benefits in reducing prostate cancer progression to that list."
The findings are to be presented Thursday at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, in San Francisco. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Taking the Full Picture into AccountIt is important to note that although the findings are promising, they can't prove that a plant-based diet caused prostate cancer outcomes to improve, only that there is an association between the two. Conversely, there is biological evidence that plant-based diets are healthier and can boost the immune system.
There is a biological rationale for plant-based diets being able to slow the risk of progression of any cancer as a result of immune surveillance. On the other hand, people who eat a plant-based diet also tend to exercise, which has been shown to boost the immune system.
A healthy lifestyle also lowers the risk of cancer recurrence and progression because patients can tolerate treatments better, are more likely to get the full treatment, and are more likely to be compliant.
