Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, February 21). Food to Eat and Avoid During Your Periods . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 21, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/food-to-eat-and-avoid-during-your-periods-215033-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Food to Eat and Avoid During Your Periods". Medindia. Feb 21, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/food-to-eat-and-avoid-during-your-periods-215033-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Food to Eat and Avoid During Your Periods". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/food-to-eat-and-avoid-during-your-periods-215033-1.htm. (accessed Feb 21, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Food to Eat and Avoid During Your Periods. Medindia, viewed Feb 21, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/food-to-eat-and-avoid-during-your-periods-215033-1.htm.