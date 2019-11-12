medindia

Labeling Foods With Physical Activity Linked to Healthier Dietary Choices

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 11, 2019 at 5:53 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health revealed that labeling food and drinks with exercise needed to burn off the calories is an effective way of encouraging people to make 'healthier' dietary choices.
Labeling Foods With Physical Activity Linked to Healthier Dietary Choices
Labeling Foods With Physical Activity Linked to Healthier Dietary Choices

Given that the current system of food labelling by calorie and nutrient content is poorly understood, and there's little evidence that it is altering purchasing decisions or having any impact on obesity levels, it may be worth trying, suggest the researchers.

Show Full Article


If widely applied, it might, on average, shave off up to 195 calories per person per day, they calculate.

For example, eating 229 calories in a small bar of milk chocolate would require about 42 minutes of walking or 22 minutes of running to burn these off.

The UK Royal Society for Public Health has already called for PACE labelling to replace the current system, but to date, there's been little strong evidence to back this stance.

The researchers trawled research databases and other relevant online resources for studies that compared PACE labelling with other types of food labelling or none for potential impact on the selection, purchase, or consumption of food and drinks (excluding alcohol).

They found 15 relevant randomised controlled trials, and pooled the data from 14 of them. The results showed that when PACE labelling was displayed on food and drink items and on menus, on average, significantly fewer calories--65 fewer per meal--were selected.

PACE labelling was also associated with the consumption of 80 to 100 fewer calories than no food labelling, or other types of labelling.

Based on their findings, and average consumption of three meals a day plus two snacks, the researchers suggest that PACE labelling might potentially slice around 200 calories off daily intake.

But they caution, the number of included studies was small, and the design of each varied considerably. Most weren't carried out in real life settings, such as restaurants and supermarkets.

Nevertheless, they suggest: "PACE labelling shows some promise in reducing the number of kilocalories (calories) selected from menus, as well as the number of calories and the amount of food (grams) consumed."

The evidence shows that even a relatively small reduction in daily calorie intake (100) combined with a sustained increase in physical activity is likely to be good for health and could help curb obesity at the population level: PACE labelling may help people achieve this, they say.

"PACE labelling is a simple strategy that could be easily included on food/beverage packaging by manufacturers, on shelving price labels in supermarkets, and/or in menus in restaurants/fast-food outlets," they write.

"Public health agencies may want to consider the possibility of including policies to promote [it] as a strategy that contributes to the prevention and treatment of obesity and related diseases," they conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Australia Aims to Strengthen Food Labeling Laws

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said, Australia aims to strengthen food labelling laws after a series of hepatitis A infections were linked to frozen berries from China.

Present System of Food Labeling Not Accurate

The calorie counting system of foods may not be current and accurate, reveals a recent study.

Top 7 Dietary Habits That Affect Your Skin

Here are top 7 poor dietary habits that are harming your skin and must be stopped today! Learn about these foods from everyday that are not skin friendly.

Top 14 Fibromyalgia-Friendly Exercises

Fibromyalgia may be incurable but your life doesn't have to come to a standstill. Here are some of the best exercises for fibromyalgia that will help ease the pain.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanWorkout PainNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive