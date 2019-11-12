medindia

Lyme Disease Claim Lines Increased 117% from 2007 to 2018: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 11, 2019 at 1:17 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Claim lines with diagnoses of Lyme disease have been increased nationally 117 percent from 2007 to 2018, stated new white paper from FAIR Health, a national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information.
Lyme Disease Claim Lines Increased 117% from 2007 to 2018: Study
Lyme Disease Claim Lines Increased 117% from 2007 to 2018: Study

Comparing Lyme disease to other tick-borne diseases, the study draws on data from FAIR Health's comprehensive repository of over 29 billion private healthcare claim records--the largest in the country.

Show Full Article


A bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of blacklegged ticks, Lyme disease historically has been associated more with rural than urban areas. But the new study shows that the growth in claim lines from 2007 to 2018 was more pronounced in urban locations.

In urban areas, the increase was 121 percent, compared to 105 percent in rural areas--a difference perhaps attributable in part to people seeking care for the disease in or around their urban homes or work environments notwithstanding having contracted Lyme in a rural setting.

The white paper originated as an invited presentation to the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group's Subcommittee on Training, Education, Access to Care and Reimbursement. Congress established the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group as part of the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016.

Among the white paper's other findings:

Geographic spread. In 2007, the five states with the highest number of claim lines with Lyme disease diagnoses as a percentage of all medical claim lines by state were all in the Northeast, but in 2018, one (North Carolina) was in the South.

Gender. In both rural and urban areas in 2018, more claim lines with Lyme disease diagnoses were submitted for females than males.

Other diagnoses. In 2018, the 10 most common "other diagnoses" found in patients who had been diagnosed with Lyme disease were, in order from most to least common, general signs and symptoms, dorsopathies (disorders of the spine), soft tissue disorders, other joint disorders, disorders of the thyroid gland, anxiety and other nonpsychotic mental disorders, osteoarthritis, skin and subcutaneous tissue symptoms, dermatitis and eczema, and mood (affective) disorders. All were more common in patients with Lyme disease than in all patients.

Age. In both rural and urban areas in 2018, individuals aged 51 to 60 held the largest share of the age distribution of claim lines with Lyme disease diagnoses. The age group 41-50 held the second largest share in both rural and urban areas.

Monthly distribution. In 2018, July was the month with the highest share of the distribution of claim lines for Lyme disease. The month with the lowest share was December.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd commented: "FAIR Health is pleased to use our unequaled data repository to help fill the gaps in knowledge about Lyme disease. Our study provides a foundation to advance the work of other researchers."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is acquired through the bite of a tick that is infected with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

Lyme Disease Can Now be Treated Using New Effective Vaccines

Lyme disease treatment has a breakthrough as new effective vaccines for the disease will be available soon. There is no effective vaccine currently available to prevent Lyme disease in humans.

New Test Diagnose Lyme Disease Quickly, Says Study

Rapid diagnostic test for Lyme disease matches and outperforms standard testing approaches. This could be used in a clinician's office.

New Diagnostic for Lyme Disease Discovered

The new technique, which uses a multi-platform approach to isolate candidate biomarkers for Lyme disease, may be applicable to a broad range of infectious diseases.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Lyme DiseaseNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive