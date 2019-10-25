medindia

Lyme Disease Can Now be Treated Using New Effective Vaccines

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 25, 2019 at 4:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lyme disease treatment has a breakthrough as new effective vaccines for the disease will be available soon. There is no effective vaccine currently available to prevent Lyme disease in humans.
Lyme Disease Can Now be Treated Using New Effective Vaccines
Lyme Disease Can Now be Treated Using New Effective Vaccines

Experts from academia, government, and industry convened at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Banbury Center to tackle this public health challenge. Now, a new paper published in the October 17, 2019, issue of Clinical Infectious Diseases highlights the conference discussions, reiterates the need to stop the infection, and defines a strategy for developing effective vaccines.

Show Full Article


"Countermeasures such as vaccines are needed to stem the growing number of cases per year," said Dr. Steven Schutzer, a senior author on the paper and physician-scientist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "This is extremely important because you can get Lyme disease more than once."

Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a bacterium transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. The only preventative measure currently available to humans is "guidance" for avoiding tick bites. The ineffectiveness of this strategy is suggested by the estimated 300,000 diagnosed cases of Lyme disease that occur annually in the United States, along with more than 100,000 in Europe.

Early diagnosis and treatment can combat the infection; however, if left untreated, the risk increases that the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system. Even those who have been successfully diagnosed and treated can be re-infected if bitten again.

The authors of this new paper used discussions at the Banbury Center meeting to identify the most promising new strategies to counteract infection.

"We can envision the development of hybrid vaccine strategies targeted both to the offending microbe and to its tick carrier to prevent Lyme disease," said Dr. Maria Gomes-Solecki, lead author of the paper and a researcher at the University of Tennessee. "It is a two-prong approach."

In addition to describing new scientific approaches, the authors consider the societal implications of a new vaccine. "Lyme disease vaccination is an individual's personal choice," the authors note. "The concept of personal immunization against a non-contagious disease versus widespread vaccination to prevent the spread of a contagious infection should be part of public education and discussion."

Dr. Rebecca Leshan, Executive Director of the Banbury Center, notes that a previous meeting on improved diagnostics has already had significant effects, with FDA approval of a number of tests that bring clarity to the field. Outcomes from the most recent meetings, she said, continue to set the right course of action. "Lyme disease has been a recurring topic for our meetings, and we're now seeing significant outcomes from those discussions," she said. "I expect the concepts laid out in the current paper will also have a real impact and help people at risk for Lyme disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is acquired through the bite of a tick that is infected with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Lyme DiseaseVaccination for Children

What's New on Medindia

Hepatomegaly

New TB Triage Test Could Revolutionize Tuberculosis Diagnostics: Here's How

Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive