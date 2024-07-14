About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Korea University Hospitals Support Junior Doctor Strikes, Scale Back Treatments

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 14 2024 11:47 PM

Korea University Hospitals Support Junior Doctor Strikes, Scale Back Treatments
The three major hospitals affiliated with Korea University seemed to operate normally, despite their senior doctors opting for voluntary leave in solidarity with striking junior doctors. ()
The planned walkout by Korea University's three hospitals -- Anam Hospital, Guro Hospital, and Ansan Hospital -- will not affect critically ill patients and emergency rooms, according to the university's medical professors who serve as senior doctors at the hospitals, Yonhap news agency reported.

Doctors' Home Page and Wellness Portal - Medindia
Doctors' Home Page and Wellness Portal - Medindia
Free home page and profile for doctors. Better care for patients with wellness portal, appointments and teleconsultations. Stay current with journals &conferences.

Medical Professors' Walkouts: A Growing Movement in South Korea's Healthcare Sector

About 80 percent of the professors voted in favour of the walkout, and they will take voluntary leave. Medical professors at three major hospitals of Yonsei University have also been participating in a walkout since late last month, while those at Asan Medical Center have been cutting outpatient care since early July, blaming the government for causing disruptions in public health services.

Since late February, about 12,000 trainee doctors have left their worksites in protest of the government's plan to boost the number of medical students. The walkout has put a strain on major hospitals because they heavily rely on junior doctors.

With the hike in the medical school admissions quota finalized, the government has taken steps to persuade trainee doctors to return to hospitals, including a decision to drop all punitive measures against them. But junior doctors were largely seen as unresponsive.

More Patients and Less Doctors: A Major Healthcare Strain in India
More Patients and Less Doctors: A Major Healthcare Strain in India
World Population Day: Overpopulation creates a huge strain on health care system in India.
According to the health ministry, only 8 percent of junior doctors at 211 training hospitals remained at their worksites as of Wednesday.

Reference:
  1. 2024 South Korean doctors' strike - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_South_Korean_doctors%27_strike)
Source-IANS
YouTube Channel Enhances 'Competence Building' for Remote Area Doctors
YouTube Channel Enhances 'Competence Building' for Remote Area Doctors
Discover "Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam," a YouTube channel boosting skills of remote government doctors with interactive demo-cum-PPT sessions and specialized content.
Doctors Must Set Boundaries: Work-Life Balance Be Healthy to Prevent Stress
Doctors Must Set Boundaries: Work-Life Balance Be Healthy to Prevent Stress
Physicians experience significant burnout and need to establish distinct boundaries between their professional and personal lives.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement