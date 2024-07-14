Korea University Hospitals Support Junior Doctor Strikes, Scale Back Treatments



‘Doctors across #Korea stand in solidarity as strikes continue, advocating for fair treatment and improved healthcare conditions. #doctorsstrike #healthcare’

Medical Professors' Walkouts: A Growing Movement in South Korea's Healthcare Sector

2024 South Korean doctors' strike - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_South_Korean_doctors%27_strike)

The three major hospitals affiliated with Korea University seemed to operate normally, despite their senior doctors opting for voluntary leave in solidarity with striking junior doctors. ( )The planned walkout by Korea University's three hospitals -- Anam Hospital, Guro Hospital, and Ansan Hospital -- will not affect critically ill patients and emergency rooms, according to the university's medical professors who serve as senior doctors at the hospitals, Yonhap news agency reported.About 80 percent of the professors voted in favour of the walkout, and they will take voluntary leave. Medical professors at three major hospitals of Yonsei University have also been participating in a walkout since late last month, while those at Asan Medical Center have been cutting outpatient care since early July, blaming the government for causing disruptions in public health services.Since late February, about 12,000 trainee doctors have left their worksites in protest of the government's plan to boost the number of medical students. The walkout has put a strain on major hospitals because they heavily rely on junior doctors.With the hike in the medical school admissions quota finalized, the government has taken steps to persuade trainee doctors to return to hospitals, including a decision to drop all punitive measures against them. But junior doctors were largely seen as unresponsive.According to the health ministry, only 8 percent of junior doctors at 211 training hospitals remained at their worksites as of Wednesday.Source-IANS