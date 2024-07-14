About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Immune Cell Therapy Shows Promise in ALS Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 14 2024 11:41 PM

New Immune Cell Therapy Shows Promise in ALS Patients
Dysregulated immune responses and heightened inflammation play significant roles in the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurodegenerative disorder commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. ()

Immune Cell Infusions Delay ALS Onset

In new research published in The FASEB Journal, repeated infusions of certain immune cells delayed ALS onset and extended survival in mice, and also reduced markers of inflammation in an individual with the disease. The work was conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
“This makes the first step towards a phase I clinical trial of our new cell therapy for ALS, which is now in the planning stage,” said senior author Mark C. Poznansky, MD, PhD, Director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, an attending physician in General and Transplant Infectious Diseases Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Previous work by the group of Ruxandra F. Sîrbulescu, PhD, assistant professor of Neurology and co-corresponding author of the article, showed that direct application of purified B cells, which are immune cells known to produce antibodies, can reduce inflammation and promote recovery in mice with skin or brain injuries.

The benefits resulted from a process termed pligodraxis, in which the B cells adopt immunoregulatory and neuroprotective characteristics to support the repair of damaged tissues in an injured environment.

Test Your Knowledge on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Test Your Knowledge on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurological disorder which can reduce the life span of the affected individual. Supportive treatment helps to make the patient comfortable. Find out more on ALS by taking this ...
“What we observed early on in preclinical studies has been a remarkable effect of B cells in the context of brain lesions – both brain structure and function were protected by treatment with these cells, which made us consider applying them as a therapeutic in the context of neurodegenerative disease,” Sîrbulescu said.

In this latest research, the team assessed the effects of B cell infusions in mice prone to ALS and in a person living with the disease.

Advertisement
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
In mice, repeated intravenous treatments of B cells from donor mice significantly delayed disease onset, extended survival, reduced cell death, and decreased a marker of neurodegeneration.

In the human patient, repeated infusions of donor B cells were safe and led to decreased levels of multiple inflammatory markers.

Advertisement
Quiz on Brain
Quiz on Brain
The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...
“We were able to show that B cells, which can be readily obtained from the blood, could treat ALS in a well-established mouse model of the disease, and we obtained permission from the US Food and Drug Administration and our hospital to try this treatment approach in an individual with ALS,” said Poznansky.

Reference:
  1. Allogeneic B cell immunomodulatory therapy in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis - (https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.202302659R)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement