About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Nanoparticle Vaccines Boost Influenza Protection

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 14 2024 11:37 PM

Nanoparticle Vaccines Boost Influenza Protection
Nanoparticle vaccines can generate crucial cellular and mucosal immune responses, enhancing efficacy and providing broad protection against diverse influenza virus variants. ()
The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, offers valuable insights into tailoring immunization strategies to optimize influenza vaccine effectiveness. To alleviate the significant public health burden of influenza epidemics and occasional pandemics, it’s essential to enhance influenza vaccine cross-protection, according to the authors.

Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

Limitations of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual influenza vaccination, current seasonal influenza vaccines typically provide strain-specific and short-lived immunity. Seasonal influenza vaccines offer limited cross-protection against antigenically diverse virus variants and provide no defense against sporadic influenza pandemics, the authors explained.

“Developing effective influenza vaccines or vaccination strategies that can confer cross-protection against variant influenza viruses is a high priority to mitigate the public health consequences of influenza,” said Dr. Chunhong Dong, first author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State.

In the study, the researchers investigated the effects of immunization strategies on the generation of cross-protective immune responses in female mice using mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and protein-based polyethyleneimine-HA/CpG (PHC) nanoparticle vaccines targeting influenza hemagglutinin. The mice were immunized with either intramuscular mRNA LNP or intranasal PHC vaccines in a typical prime-plus-boost regimen. A variety of sequential immunization strategies were included in this study for parallel comparison.

Quiz on Flu
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...
“We demonstrated that cellular and mucosal immune responses are pivotal correlates of cross-protection against influenza,” said Dr. Baozhong Wang, senior author of the study and a Distinguished University Professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State. “Notably, intranasal PHC immunization outperforms its intramuscular counterpart in inducing mucosal immunity and conferring cross-protection. Sequential mRNA LNP prime and intranasal PHC boost demonstrated optimal cross-protection against antigenically drifted and shifted influenza strains.”

The study highlights the importance of immunization orders and indicates that in a sequential immunization, an mRNA vaccine priming plays an important role in steering the Th1/Th2 immune responses. Also, the intranasal PHC boost is crucial to the induction of mucosal immunity, Wang said.

Advertisement
Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu
Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu
Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are some foods that can help build immunity and fight cold
Reference:
  1. Enhancing cross-protection against influenza by heterologous sequential immunization with mRNA LNP and protein nanoparticle vaccines - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-50087-5)
Source-Eurekalert
Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare
Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare
Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement