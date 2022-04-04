About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Knowing How Your Heart Beats is as Important as Cancer Screening

by Dr Jayashree on April 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Knowing How Your Heart Beats is as Important as Cancer Screening

Screening for atrial fibrillation should be integrated into flu vaccination and cancer screening programs, according to a survey of General Practitioners (GP) conducted by the AFFECT-EU project and presented at EHRA 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million individuals globally. People with the condition have a five times greater risk of stroke than their healthy peers. Atrial fibrillation often has no symptoms and remains undiagnosed, leaving patients unprotected from a stroke.

Advertisement


AFFECT-EU is a large-scale EU-funded project to define the optimal screening strategy for atrial fibrillation with the ultimate aim of preventing subsequent strokes and premature death.

The project previously reported that opportunistic screening in primary care with single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) devices was considered the most feasible approach by healthcare professionals and regulators.
Advertisement

Screening in this way is performed when a patient attends the practice for any reason. The patient's heart rhythm is assessed using a single lead ECG which is generally a compact, handheld device that is quick and simple to use. GPs in Europe were asked their opinions on implementing this screening approach in daily clinical practice and the results are presented.

A total of 561 responses were collected (37.1% Eastern, 29.4% Central, 12.1% Southern, 11.1% Northern, 9.4% Western Europe and 0.9% outside Europe).

Regarding current practice, 87% of GPs indicated that no atrial fibrillation screening is established in their region, while 70.1%, 80.9%, and 87.3% said programs were in place for colon, breast, and cervical cancers, respectively.

However, the need for standardized atrial fibrillation screening was rated as 82.3 on a scale from 0 to 100, which was almost as high as for colon (86.5), breast (86.8), and cervical (89.2) cancers.

As for feasibility, just 12.8% of GPs had a single-lead ECG device in their practice. Nevertheless, three in five (60.4%) said they would feel confident in ruling out atrial fibrillation on a 30-second single lead ECG rhythm strip.

One in four (25.3%) GPs reported no obstacles to starting atrial fibrillation screening. However, nearly one in five (18.9%) said they needed more education before commencing.

Almost one in five (18.7%) stated that there were insufficient resources to implement a program in their practice including personnel and an ECG qualification. Just over one in ten (10.5%) were concerned about detecting false positives (i.e. erroneously diagnosing atrial fibrillation) that could lead to anxiety or harm for the patient.

One of the main solutions, selected by 24.3% of GPs, was to integrate atrial fibrillation screening into existing flu vaccination or cancer screening programs.

The second most popular idea, selected by 24.2% of respondents, was to incorporate an algorithm into primary care software systems to identify patients suitable for atrial fibrillation screening based on their age and/or medical history.

When the patient visits the practice for any reason, the primary care software system alerts GPs who can then perform ECG screening. This procedure is being tested in Germany and is a big step forward.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Heart Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Importance of Health Screening Tests 

Recommended Reading
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the ......
Cardiac Ablation
Cardiac Ablation
Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring .....
Alcohol is 'Bad' for Your Heart: Here's Why
Alcohol is 'Bad' for Your Heart: Here's Why
Alcohol can increase the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF). The more alcohol you consume, the higher ...
World Heart Rhythm Week 2021: Know Your Pulse
World Heart Rhythm Week 2021: Know Your Pulse
World Heart Rhythm Week is an annual event organized between 7th - 13th June annually that creates ....
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine) Selfie Addiction Calculator Iron Intake Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)