Knowing How Your Heart Beats is as Important as Cancer Screening

The project previously reported that opportunistic screening in primary care with single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) devices was considered the most feasible approach by healthcare professionals and regulators.Screening in this way is performed when a patient attends the practice for any reason. The patient's heart rhythm is assessed using a single lead ECG which is generally a compact, handheld device that is quick and simple to use. GPs in Europe were asked their opinions on implementing this screening approach in daily clinical practice and the results are presented.A total of 561 responses were collected (37.1% Eastern, 29.4% Central, 12.1% Southern, 11.1% Northern, 9.4% Western Europe and 0.9% outside Europe).Regarding current practice, 87% of GPs indicated that no atrial fibrillation screening is established in their region, while 70.1%, 80.9%, and 87.3% said programs were in place for colon, breast, and cervical cancers, respectively.As for feasibility, just 12.8% of GPs had a single-lead ECG device in their practice. Nevertheless, three in five (60.4%) said they would feel confident in ruling out atrial fibrillation on a 30-second single lead ECG rhythm strip.One in four (25.3%) GPs reported no obstacles to starting atrial fibrillation screening. However, nearly one in five (18.9%) said they needed more education before commencing.Almost one in five (18.7%) stated that there were insufficient resources to implement a program in their practice including personnel and an ECG qualification. Just over one in ten (10.5%) were concerned about detecting false positives (i.e. erroneously diagnosing atrial fibrillation) that could lead to anxiety or harm for the patient.One of the main solutions, selected by 24.3% of GPs, was to integrate atrial fibrillation screening into existing flu vaccination or cancer screening programs.The second most popular idea, selected by 24.2% of respondents, was to incorporate an algorithm into primary care software systems to identify patients suitable for atrial fibrillation screening based on their age and/or medical history.When the patient visits the practice for any reason, the primary care software system alerts GPs who can then perform ECG screening. This procedure is being tested in Germany and is a big step forward.Source: Medindia