World Heart Rhythm Week 2021: Know Your Pulse

Who is at Risk?

Heart diseases, heart surgeries, high blood pressure, diabetes, advancing age, congenital heart defects in the electrical system of heart, too high or too low levels of electrolytes like potassium, magnesium & calcium, substances like alcohol, cigarettes & recreational drugs, family history of arrhythmias and various medications (appetite suppressants, psychotropic drugs, antiarrhythmics, beta-blockers, cocaine, marijuana and "speed" or methamphetamines).

Types of Arrhythmias

World Heart Rhythm Week 2021

Listen to Your Heart

Ensure to sit down for 5 minutes before taking the pulse rate

Set your three middle fingers and index fingers of your right hand on the edge/ base of your left wrist near the side of your thumb

Employ firm pressure and slide your fingers to the center of your wrist until you find the best position to take your pulse

Count the beat for 60 seconds or count for 30 seconds and multiply by 2 to get a pulse rate in beats per minute

to get a pulse rate in beats per minute Record the results for any long-term irregularities

Impact of COVID-19

Fact Sheet of Arrhythmias

It is estimated that 100,000 people die from sudden cardiac events annually in the UK; more than breast, lung cancer, and AIDS combined.

Abnormal arrhythmias estimate to 15-20% of deaths every year.

Approximately 40% of adults and 30% of children having abnormal heart arrhythmia are commonly misdiagnosed with epilepsy.

Every 35 in 100,000 cases are caused by SVT (sudden increase in heart rate) in the US.

Around 500000 people in the UK are estimated to have undiagnosed atrial fibrillation.

Someone suffers from an AF-related stroke every 15 seconds.

Atrial fibrillation heightens the risk of stroke by 5 times.

There is a 25% lifetime risk of acquiring AF among everyone above the age of 40.

Managing Your Rhythm!

The main treatment goals of arrhythmias lie in preventing the formation of blood clots and reduce the risk of stroke, especially in AF.

Treat the underlying heart disease/condition that may induce arrhythmia.

Procedures like catheter ablation, electrical cardioversion, and other surgeries may manage arrhythmias.

Ensure taking regular anti-arrhythmic medications as prescribed by your healthcare provider. Notify them about your other drugs and supplements, including over-the-counter medications and vitamins.

Take charge of your high blood pressure and cholesterol levels

Consume a heart-healthy diet

Engage in regular physical activity. At least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity 5 times a week or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity throughout the week.

Say "no" to tobacco smoking, and sugary beverages

Munch on fresh fruits as a healthy alternative

Periodically monitor your pulse rate, especially if you have an artificial pacemaker

