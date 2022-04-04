99% Global Population Breathe Air That Exceeds Quality Limits, Says WHO

Advertisement

The findings have prompted the WHO to highlight the importance of curbing fossil fuel use and taking other tangible steps to reduce air pollution levels."Current energy concerns highlight the importance of speeding up the transition to cleaner, healthier energy systems," WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement."High fossil fuel prices, energy security, and the urgency of addressing the twin health challenges of air pollution and climate change, underscore the pressing need to move faster towards a world that is much less dependent on fossil fuels," he added.Meanwhile, the WHO is also calling for a rapid intensification of actions to monitor air quality and identify sources of air pollution, support the transition to exclusive use of clean household energy for cooking, heating and lighting, and build safe and affordable public transport systems and pedestrian- and cycle-friendly networks.The global health body also suggested implementing stricter vehicle emissions and efficiency standards, investing in energy-efficient housing and power generation, improving industry and municipal waste management, and reducing agricultural waste incineration, forest fires and certain agro-forestry activities.Source: IANS