About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Knee Pain: Is It Age-Related or Something Else?

by Hannah Joy on April 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM
Font : A-A+

Knee Pain: Is It Age-Related or Something Else?

Are you wondering why your knees are hurting? It could be due to reduced mobility. Covid-19 pandemic has altered lifestyles and has affected people's bone and joint health in the last two years.

Working from home for about 10 hours a day, sitting all the time, being able to eat whatever they want, not having an exercise regimen, going for walks, smoking, and alcohol consumption, among other factors, have an impact on the joints of the majority of people in the country.

Advertisement


You think this pain is caused by arthritis. Arthritis is not always present; it may come and go. Arthritis is the inflammation of the joints in a nutshell.

What causes Arthritis?

Understanding how joints operate can help to determine what causes arthritis. To support our weight and provide functional structure, our bones are thick and robust. Bones, on the other hand, contain nerves. Movement would irritate those nerves if there was nothing in between the connecting bones. On the ends of our bones, our bodies basically have a cap.
Advertisement

The shock-absorbing and load-bearing cartilage on the ends of bones is known as Articular cartilage. Joint fluid bathes healthy cartilage. Joint fluid is quite thick like engine oil and very cushioning at moderate speeds. It distributes the strain over the joint and protects it when you're doing heavy tasks. When you run at high speeds, however, it thins down and becomes considerably less thick, providing less resistance and allowing the joint to move very swiftly.

Dr. Biren Nadkarni, Sr. Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi explained - "People became inactive as a result of the pandemic and have been away from their fitness regimen and activities for the past two years. Now that the pandemic limitations have been lifted, individuals should be cautious when returning to their pre-Covid lifestyle and exercise regimen," he added, adding that "people should test themselves for any bone-related issues that may have gone unnoticed because of the lockdown".

He further explains, "As we age, the cartilage in our joints can break down into little fragments, resulting in arthritis. These particles may float to the surface of the joint and become trapped there. This creates inflammation, which leads to the production of additional fluid. This causes swelling, irritation, and discomfort in the joints."

Early in the day, everyone has more substantial pain and stiffness. The fluid offers joints a more frictionless glide as the body moves. Pressure and stress, on the other hand, might cause the pain to reappear. As the cartilage wears down even further, the pain becomes much severe.

How can you know if you have arthritis and how to cure it?

An x-ray is the initial step in diagnosing arthritis. This can indicate the presence of arthritis, but not the severity of joint discomfort.

"Because arthritis is caused by inflammation, anti-inflammatory drugs that are available over-the-counter can help. When anti-inflammatory medication fails to relieve pain, an injection into the painful location is usually the next step," said Dr. Biren Nadkarni

Seeing an orthopedic consultant is a good place to start. There are several excellent conservative-approach alternatives. Bracing can also be used to help support the joint and improve mobility. Physical treatment can also be beneficial. When everything else fails, joint replacement may be the best option.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery 

Recommended Reading
Joint Surgery: New Sensors on Knee Braces may Help Doctors Monitor Patients
Joint Surgery: New Sensors on Knee Braces may Help Doctors Monitor Patients
New sensors may help Doctors monitor the recovery of knee surgery patients and that too at a ......
Wearing Knee Braces can Greatly Reduce Knee Cap Osteoarthritis
Wearing Knee Braces can Greatly Reduce Knee Cap Osteoarthritis
Those suffering from osteoarthritis of the kneecap will benefit immensely by wearing a knee brace, ....
New 3D Printed Flexible Mesh for Ankle and Knee Braces Developed
New 3D Printed Flexible Mesh for Ankle and Knee Braces Developed
Newly designed 3D printed flexible and stretchy mesh could be used to create wearable supports such ...
What is the Alternate Surgery for Total Knee Replacement?
What is the Alternate Surgery for Total Knee Replacement?
High tibial osteotomy is a knee surgery aimed at younger patients in the earlier stages of knee ......
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequent...

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Pressure Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR