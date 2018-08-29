medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Joint Surgery: New Sensors on Knee Braces may Help Doctors Monitor Patients

by Rishika Gupta on  August 29, 2018 at 9:10 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Motion sensors can be attached to the Knee braces after the knee surgery to detect unnecessary movements made by the patients, this, in turn, help the doctors to monitor the recovery of surgical patients remotely. The findings of this study are published in Sensors and Actuators A: Physical journal.
Joint Surgery: New Sensors on Knee Braces may Help Doctors Monitor Patients
Joint Surgery: New Sensors on Knee Braces may Help Doctors Monitor Patients

The small, tube-like device is designed to be fitted to braces after joint surgery to wirelessly send information to computers, smartphones or smartwatches to track the range of motion and other indicators of improvement.

"That data would be continuously collected, so it would be as though the physician or physiotherapist was always there, always observing the patient," said Hassan Askari, an engineering doctoral candidate at Waterloo.

The same sensor could also be used in a variety of other ways, including in the tires of autonomous vehicles to detect and respond to icy roads.

A prototype built and tested by the researchers combines electromagnetism and triboelectricity, a relatively new energy harvesting technique that involves bringing different materials together to produce current.

When bent or twisted, the device generates enough electricity for sensing and powering electronic circuits for processing and wireless signal transmission.

"The aim was to develop a sensor that works without having a battery attached to it," said Askari. "It is its own power source."

That makes the device well-suited for applications that put a premium on reliability and where it would be difficult or expensive to replace worn-out batteries.

Askari estimated the sensors - about six centimeters long and one centimeter wide - could be commercially manufactured for $5 to $10 each.

Research is now focused on making them smaller and more sensitive using triboelectricity alone. The software is also being developed to process signals for the tire application.

When attached to the inside of tires, they could sense changing road conditions and instantly send information to control systems to enable self-driving vehicles to make adjustments.

"Based on the forces, the interaction between the road and the tires, we could actually detect ice or rain," said Askari. "That is extremely important information for autonomous driving."

Askari collaborated at Waterloo with fellow Ph.D. student Ehsan Asadi, and engineering professors Amir Khajepour and Mir Behrad Khamesee, as well as doctoral student Zia Saadatnia and professor Jean Zu at the University of Toronto.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Graphene Rubber Bands Could Stretch Limits of Current Healthcare

Graphene Rubber Bands Could Stretch Limits of Current Healthcare

Researchers have treated common elastic bands with graphene, to create a flexible sensor that is sensitive enough for medical use and can be made cheaply.

Marathon History in Bionic Suit by British Woman

Marathon History in Bionic Suit by British Woman

The first person to complete a marathon in a bionic suit is a paralysed British woman as she crossed the finishing line in London on Tuesday 16 days after the race began.

Pen That Reduces Stress!

Pen That Reduces Stress!

A pen that can detect short term stress in its user and further alleviate some of the stress has been designed. This pen also helps in reducing the heart rate of the user.

Vertigo Treatment Via Comparison of 2 Home Exercises

Vertigo Treatment Via Comparison of 2 Home Exercises

Researcher ailing from benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) and had to 'fix it' before she could go to work one day employed a manoeuvre to treat herself resulting in more sickness.

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a clinical finding of permanent shortening of joints (also termed non-progressive congenital contractures) present at birth. Affected persons have stiff joints and muscle weakness.

Dental Braces

Dental Braces

Dental braces are dental devices used to align and straighten teeth. Dental devices are placed by an orthodontist.

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

More News on:

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Dental Braces Arthrogryposis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive