medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Single Step Naloxone Nasal Spray Can Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 29, 2018 at 9:19 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Single-step nasal spray naloxone is the easiest to deliver. Naloxone (NarcanŪ) has been identified as a key intervention for reducing opioid-related deaths. This has been proposed by a team of researchers from Binghamton University, State University at New York.
Single Step Naloxone Nasal Spray Can Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths
Single Step Naloxone Nasal Spray Can Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths

There is more than one way to administer and it is unknown which method is most successful when administered by community members.

William Eggleston, clinical assistant professor at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Binghamton University, was interested in knowing how successfully community members could administer naloxone after basic video training.

"I'm studying things like which type of naloxone should we give to members of the community, and what is the best way to distribute that naloxone," Eggleston said.

In collaboration with SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y., Eggleston conducted a study to estimate and compare the rate of successful administration and the time to successful administration by community members for single-step nasal spray, multi-step atomized nasal spray and intramuscular simulated naloxone.

Over a three-day period at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, 138 adults with no prior naloxone training were asked to watch a two-minute video demonstrating how to administer naloxone via one of the three methods - two nasal sprays and one intramuscular - and then to administer the naloxone to a mannequin using their randomly selected method.

After the video training, participants were able to administer the single-step nasal spray naloxone with a higher rate of success than the intramuscular naloxone, and also to administer the single-step nasal spray naloxone more rapidly than either the multi-step atomized spray or the intramuscular naloxone.

This information is important for community naloxone programs across the United States.

"With training, nasal sprays in general had a higher degree of success than the shot," Eggleston said.

"Even if it seemed to us it was a no-brainer that we should be using nasal sprays, we had no data before, so now we have some to support that."

The study, "A Randomized Usability Assessment of Simulated Naloxone Administration by Community Members," was published in the journal Addiction in August.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Naloxone Nasal Spray Could be Life-Saving in Opioid Overdose

Naloxone Nasal Spray Could be Life-Saving in Opioid Overdose

Concentrated Naloxone nasal spray can be very effective in reversing opioid overdose, and it can be as good as Intra-Muscular and Intra-Venous injections

New Nasal Spray Help Treat Drug Overdose Victims

New Nasal Spray Help Treat Drug Overdose Victims

Drug-related overdoses are the leading cause of injury-related deaths in US. Naloxone is used to treat opiate overdoses, such as heroin, morphine and oxycodone.

Nasal Spray can Improve Social Skills In Kids With Autism

Nasal Spray can Improve Social Skills In Kids With Autism

Nasal treatment results are a critical first advance in the development of medical treatments for the social deficits that characterize autism in kids.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive