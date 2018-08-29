Interactive Activities at School can Help Kids Adjust With Autistic Children: Study

Font : A- A+



Interactive activities such as collaborative music lessons are a great way to improve the mindset of small kids towards autistic children. In the experiment conducted by the University of Surrey, it was found that interactive sessions produced kinder and sympathy feeling towards these autistic kids.

Interactive Activities at School can Help Kids Adjust With Autistic Children: Study



The findings of this study are published in the Autism journal.



‘Interactive sessions like music lessons have been found to produce feelings that could potentially reduce bullying in autistic kids. ’ Led by Anna Cook, a Ph.D. student at the University of Surrey, researchers found that the interactive sessions produced findings that could potentially reduce bullying of autistic students.



The research investigated the impact of school-based music lessons on children aged nine to eleven years old, both with and without autism. Split into two groups, one a combination of those with and without the condition, and the other group consisting of those without, the children received eleven weekly singing classes that were specifically designed to increase social interaction and communication skills. After the completion of the classes, children were asked about their experiences and were presented with a scenario of a child with autism being excluded by their peers.



Researchers found that children without autism who had been in music classes alongside their peers who have the condition displayed greater feelings of anger, pity and sadness and a decrease in antisocial emotions (pride, amusement and satisfaction) when presented with a scenario of a child with autism being excluded, than those who had been in music classes without any children with autism.



Researchers believe that children in the combination group showed a greater increase in positive emotions as they associated the child being excluded in the scenario with their own autistic peers. This could potentially lead to more inclusive behavior helping to prevent children with autism becoming isolated and more vulnerable to being bullied.



It was also found that children with autism reported feeling less victimized (i.e., feelings of being picked on) with a decrease of nearly 20 percent on a scale of victimization after the classes were completed.



This positive interaction with fellow pupils and strengthening of relationships with them could prevent outcomes associated with victimization such as anxiety, depression and low self-esteem, the research concluded.



Lead author Anna Cook said: "The majority of children with autism are educated in mainstream schools and often, due to a lack of understanding and compassion from their peers, experience bullying. Bullying can have a long-term impact on children, and research has found that those with autism often carry the feelings of depression and anxiety into adult life.



"It is important therefore that we tackle this in a school environment and help children build stronger relationships with each other. The use of music is ideal for this purpose since it bonds children together and increases a sense of cohesion."



Source: Eurekalert The findings of this study are published in thejournal.Led by Anna Cook, a Ph.D. student at the University of Surrey, researchers found that the interactive sessions produced findings that could potentially reduce bullying of autistic students.The research investigated the impact of school-based music lessons on children aged nine to eleven years old, both with and without autism. Split into two groups, one a combination of those with and without the condition, and the other group consisting of those without, the children received eleven weekly singing classes that were specifically designed to increase social interaction and communication skills. After the completion of the classes, children were asked about their experiences and were presented with a scenario of a child with autism being excluded by their peers.Researchers found that children without autism who had been in music classes alongside their peers who have the condition displayed greater feelings of anger, pity and sadness and a decrease in antisocial emotions (pride, amusement and satisfaction) when presented with a scenario of a child with autism being excluded, than those who had been in music classes without any children with autism.Researchers believe thatIt was also found that children with autism reported feeling less victimized (i.e., feelings of being picked on) with a decrease of nearly 20 percent on a scale of victimization after the classes were completed., the research concluded.Lead author Anna Cook said: "The majority of children with autism are educated in mainstream schools and often, due to a lack of understanding and compassion from their peers, experience bullying. Bullying can have a long-term impact on children, and research has found that those with autism often carry the feelings of depression and anxiety into adult life."It is important therefore that we tackle this in a school environment and help children build stronger relationships with each other. The use of music is ideal for this purpose since it bonds children together and increases a sense of cohesion."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: