L'Oreal India Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality

Jai Ram Thakur, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said,Commenting on the milestone, Amit Jain, Managing Director, L'Oreal India said, "Our Baddi Plant's 100 per cent carbon neutrality marks a major milestone, as it's aligned to the global sustainability targets we set for ourselves and also is in line with India's net-zero goals. We are happy to report that the emissions associated with electricity and fuel consumption have been reduced to zero, thereby having no carbon impact on the environment."L'Oreal India is committed to the communities surrounding its Baddi factory and has implemented a variety of socioeconomic initiatives to improve their lives and fulfil its sense of purpose.The school near the Baddi factory, established by the brand in collaboration with the NGO Nirmala Niketan, provides free education to approximately 200 students ranging in age from 6 to 14 years. The company assisted the Himachal government in providing critical oxygen equipment, medical supplies, food, and hygiene kits for Covid-19 relief.To uplift and assist women affected by the Covid fallout, the company launched a livelihood support program to assist them in rebuilding their lives. The brand collaborated with the Primary Healthcare Centre in Baddi as part of the global solidarity program to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical personnel as well as food and essentials to migrants and their families.Source: IANS