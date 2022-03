Green corridor was created by the Gurugram Traffic Police to cover a 19-km long stretch to transport organs. Two ambulances from Artemis Hospital in Gurugram to the Gurugram-Delhi border on the national highway to facilitate the transport of a live heart and lungs.

‘Usually, it takes more than 30 minutes to reach Delhi from Gurugram. However, the ambulance covered a 19 km long stretch within 13 minutes.’

"It was a herculean task as there were many points of congestion. With the traffic police's help, the ambulance was able to cover a 19 km long stretch that usually takes more than 30 minutes to reach, within 13 minutes," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.







According to the police, the heart and lungs were being transported from Artemis Hospital Gurugram through Delhi Airport to Jaipur and Hyderabad for transplantation.