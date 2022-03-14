Green Synthesis to Provide Drug for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Advertisement

The research team further consisted of Yuta Takemura, Ken-ichi Morishita, Shota Kikuzawa, and Masaki Watanabe, all from Okayama University.Their findings have been published in"We have successfully developed a new method of a method for mass-synthesizing environmentally friendly NEt-3IB with a 35-fold better E-factor—an indicator of the environmental burden in multistage drug substance synthesis—than conventional processes," says Dr. Kakuta.Describing the motivation behind their study, Dr. Kakuta explains, "".With this in mind, the research team studied the existing chemical synthesis methods and developed a new process that uses only a fat-soluble ether and alcohol. This modification drastically reduced the volume of liquid waste and also allowed it to be easily recycled.Purification of the resultant NEt-3IB by recrystallization confirmed that this new synthesis method was capable of supplying large quantities of NEt-3IB with a total yield of more than 30% and a purity of 99%.", adds Dr. Kakuta.On a related note, the contamination of reaction kilns or "" by foreign substances has led to plenty of drug recalls worldwide during recent times. This has sparked global curiosity and a paradigm shift from batch synthesis to flow synthesis.The large-scale flow synthesis method for NEt-3IB reported in this study involves a simple purification step and reduces the number of organic solvent species used during the entire process.Owing to these distinct benefits, the newly devised method is expected to provide a stepping stone for the complete continuous-flow synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients, popularly known as "".Dr. Kakuta explains, "".Source: Medindia