by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 8, 2020 at 11:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Kidney Damage Caused By Lupus Reversed By New Drug
"Kidney damage affects about half of the patients with lupus, sometimes leading to renal failure with a requirement for dialysis or transplantation," said Joe Craft, the Paul B. Beeson Professor of Medicine (rheumatology) and professor of immunobiology. "Finding what causes that damage is extremely important."

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which immune cells attack tissues in the body of the host, with kidneys being particularly susceptible in a condition called lupus nephritis. In lupus nephritis, the patient's own T cells infiltrate kidney tissue and trigger a decrease in oxygen, leading to tissue damage and potentially end-stage kidney disease.

Craft and lead author Ping-Min Chen, a former graduate student at Yale now a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard Medical School, investigated the effects these invasive T cells had in lupus nephritis.


They found that the T cells implicated in lupus express a factor called hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1), which is regulated by oxygen levels in the kidney. When activated, HIF-1 instructs the T cells to attack tissues, further lowering tissue oxygen levels and causing more kidney damage.

The researchers theorized that blocking HIF-1 might help prevent oxygen depletion and damage of kidney tissue. They used a drug to inhibit HIF-1 -- which has been used in clinical trials as a treatment for cancer in humans -- to treat mice with models of lupus.

They found the drug slowed infiltration of T cells into kidney tissue and reversed damage. They also found that the same HIF-1 regulated damage is present in biopsy samples of SLE patients with lupus nephritis.

"The findings suggest this therapy might be beneficial in lupus nephritis," Craft said. "Since this drug and others that block HIF-1 function have been used in humans with cancer, they could be used for treatment of patients with lupus."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingSignature Drug ToxicityKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary Tract