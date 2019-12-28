medindia

Keto, Intermittent Fasting Top 'Weight Loss Diet' Trends in India

by Iswarya on  December 28, 2019 at 10:16 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two regimens that captured the imagination of Indians in 2019 when it came to diet for decreasing weight were the intermittent fasting diet and the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet, reveals a survey by domestic health and fitness app HealthifyMe.
Keto, Intermittent Fasting Top 'Weight Loss Diet' Trends in India
Keto, Intermittent Fasting Top 'Weight Loss Diet' Trends in India

Intermittent fasting diets generally fall into two categories: daily time-restricted feeding, which narrows eating times to 6-8 hours per day, and so-called 5:2 intermittent fasting, in which people limit themselves to one moderate-sized meal two days each week.

Show Full Article


This diet is suitable for those looking for fat loss, especially when a person is involved in a consistent workout routine.

A ketogenic diet is primarily designed for people with epilepsy but is now being used for other conditions as well, including weight loss, polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), acne, endurance athletes, and also for other nervous disorders. It cannot be used as a long term diet for weight loss as it is very rigid, and too much fat can cause serious complications.

Easy access to packaged food and food delivery services are the other two social trends that had a big impact on people's health.

The other diets that drew people's attention were the vegan diet and carb cycling diet.

Vegans do not consume meat, fish, dairy, or eggs and primarily include all plant-based foods. While this can be good for people with allergies or intolerances, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies, especially protein and vitamin B12.

Carb cycling, a dietary approach that involves planned increases and decreases in carbohydrate intake on different days, is popular among bodybuilders, fitness competitors, and certain athletes who are looking to increase muscle mass and shed body fat.

When it comes to food, the top three "superfoods" that Indians consumed in 2019 were green tea, chia seeds, and turmeric, as per the survey. This was followed by ghee, ragi, and quinoa.

On the other hand, foods like kale or leaf cabbage, wheatgrass, and amla (Indian gooseberry) were not very popular in 2019, the results showed.

Interestingly, one positive diet trend that Indians followed in 2019 was replacing white rice and wheat with healthier grains.

While white rice was replaced majorly by brown rice followed by quinoa, wheat was replaced by millets followed by jowar and ragi.

Indians' favorite workout time in 2019 was mornings with almost 70 percent completing their workout between 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Out of these, 40 percent preferred to work out early morning between 4-8 a.m. while 30 percent worked out between 8-12 p.m., the results showed.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Ketogenic diet is a diet where you load up on protein and fat and drop your carbohydrate intake. Here's how you get started on a ketogenic diet.

Ketogenic Diet Continues to be Safe, Effective for Infants with Genetic Epilepsy

Can epilepsy be treated through a keto diet? Yes, better seizure control along with a ketogenic diet continues to be a safe, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for infants with genetic epilepsy, reveals a new study.

Lowering Carbohydrate Intake Helps Type 2 Diabetics' to Keep Blood Sugar Under Control

Low carb diet with an increased share of protein and fat can help patients with type 2 diabetes to be in control of their blood sugar levels.

Younger Women may Respond Poorly to Keto Diet: Study

Women on the ketogenic diet are less likely than men to encounter notable weight loss and are more likely to display impaired blood sugar control, finds a new study.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

Protect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet

The high-fat, moderate protein and low-carb Bulletproof Diet aims to lay the foundation of vibrant health, high energy levels and optimum brain functioning.

More News on:

Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlProtect your Health with the Bulletproof DietIntermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive