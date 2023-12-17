About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Japan Faces Alarming Surge in Flu Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on December 17, 2023 at 7:17 PM
At the quickest rate in a decade, monitored medical facilities in Japan are reporting influenza patient counts surpassing warning thresholds.

About 5,000 such designated institutions across the country reported 166,690 flu cases in the week through December 10, averaging 33.72 people per facility and exceeding the warning level of 30, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare as saying.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases estimated that the number of patients nationwide totaled around 1,118,000 during the seven-day period. While coronavirus cases in the period have also been increasing for the third consecutive week, experts here called for caution amid fears both viruses could spread further as year-end and New Year's social gatherings take place in the country.

Further, the ministry cautioned against the flu in October when cases exceeded the advisory level for that month of 10 people per institution.

"Individual measures for preventing infection are the same as those for Covid-19, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded places," Nobuhiko Okabe, head of the Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health, was quoted as saying by the Japan Times.

Source: IANS
