GenAI Spearheads Robotic Surgery's Healthcare Revolution in India

In the near future, the widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies is expected to establish robotic surgery as a standard healthcare practice across numerous Indian cities. This advancement promises enhanced quality of life for individuals post-successful procedures, bringing much-needed relief to those seeking improved healthcare outcomes.
The use of AI and new-age technologies will help see a robust growth in the number of robot-assisted surgeries for both soft tissues and joint replacement each year, Raj Vattikuti, who founded the Vattikuti Foundation in the state of Michigan in the US, told IANS."Furthermore, we anticipate increased involvement from government institutions in enhancing access to robotic surgery for disadvantaged sections of the population," he added.
He founded Covansys Corp in the US in 1985, Covansys was among the early US firms to establish a large offshore development facility in Chennai, serving prestigious clients.In 2007, he sold Covansys to Computer Sciences Corporation for $1.2 billion.In 1997, the entrepreneur, along with his wife Padma, established the Vattikuti Foundation with a $20 million contribution to improve the quality of human life.They set up the Vattikuti Urology Institute (VUI) at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, making it a flagship institution for robotic surgery in the US.
According to him, the success of the Vattikuti Foundation can be attributed to their pioneering work in India, which ignited a robotic surgery revolution."The Foundation played a pivotal role in evangelising robotic surgery, which is now operational in over 100 hospitals across India. Patients with comorbidities have benefited immensely by getting superior outcomes. Reduction in the number of days of hospital stay has enabled the healthcare system to offer scarce hospital beds to more patients," he added.
The Foundation's recent focus on AI and Metaverse sessions at the "Humans at the Cutting Edge of Technology" symposium in Ghent, Belgium, provided insight into how human ingenuity will continue to advance patient outcomes.
Source: IANS
