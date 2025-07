Is Your ADHD Real or a Misdiagnosis? Flawed Trials Hide the Facts

Half of clinical trials on adult ADHD lack thorough diagnostic assessments, undermining their reliability and treatment guidance.

Challenges of Social Media Influence and Adult Diagnosis

Overlap with Other Mental Disorders

High Overlap with Comorbid Conditions in Studies

Implications for Clinical Reliability and Treatment Guidelines

Lack of Trained Diagnosticians in Trials

Concerns Over Self-Diagnosis and Non-Standardized Methods

Diagnosing ADHD in adults is often inaccurate because many evaluations rely on, such as difficulty concentrating or impulsivity. Originally created for diagnosing children , these criteria are challenging to apply meaningfully in adults ().“The rising number of adults diagnosed with ADHD raises important questions about diagnostic validity—especially since many were never identified in childhood and are now seeking help, sometimes prompted by ADHD content on social media. That made us curious: how have randomized controlled trials on ADHD dealt with this diagnostic challenge?” Dr. Igor Studart explains.Moreover,such as depression schizophrenia , and bipolar disorder, making it crucial to exclude these disorders when diagnosing ADHD. Thisby an experienced psychologist or psychiatrist.But it is not always the case that such a thorough assessment is made. A new study from the University of Copenhagen and the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil now shows thatfundamental work.“We have examined howin evidence-based medicine - the so-called randomised controlled trials - diagnosed their adult subjects,” says Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant Psychiatrist Julie Nordgaard, who conducted the study together with Associate Professor and Senior Researcher Mads Gram Henriksen and Dr. Igor Studart.She continues: “We conclude thatof the patients before the trial to rule out other disorders. This means that they can't actually know, if their subjects have other mental disorders such as depression or schizophrenia. And that's not all. More than half of the studies included subjects, who have also been diagnosed with other mental disorders,to allocate”, Julie Nordgaard explains.According to the researchers, these methodological shortcomings are problematic, because they imply that it is impossible to know which disorders and symptoms the treatment investigated in these trials potentially had an effect on.“This makes the. Yet, the results of randomised controlled trials are considered particularly trustworthy, and they may inform the guidelines we use to treat adult ADHD patients, even though the results from many of these trials should be assessed very carefully," says Mads Gram Henriksen.According to the researchers, one of the problems with the diagnostic assessment in many of the clinical trials is that it seems to have been. And often with methods that are not thorough enough.“In 61% of the studies, they. In only 35% of the studies, it is stated that a psychiatrist or psychologist made the diagnosis. But diagnostic assessment should always be performed by an experienced professional with the necessary training to ensure that the diagnosis is made correctly, and this should be stated in the studies’ method section,” explains Mads Gram Henriksen.In some cases, the assessment and thus the, and in one particularly egregious case, it was done with the help of a computer, the researchers explain.“In psychiatry, we really need that all diagnoses, not just ADHD, are made with the same uniform criteria and by trained professionals. Otherwise, we cannot rely on the results or compare them across studies," says Julie Nordgaard and concludes:“Especially in a situation where a diagnosis such as ADHD in adults is increasing, we need to be very thorough and have a solid foundation. Otherwise, we risk too many people getting a wrong diagnosis and not being able to give them the most effective treatment. Or they risk receiving unnecessary treatment that causes side-effects.”Source-Eurekalert