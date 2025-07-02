Happy or Fearful? What Do Older Brains See?

Aging brains may rewire to handle emotional confusion better , boosting resilience.

Age-related Increase in Locus Coeruleus Activity and Connectivity with Prefrontal Cortex during Ambiguity Processing

Older adults tend to see ambiguous faces as happy—thanks to stronger brain circuits that may hold the key to emotional health in aging.