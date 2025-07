Human or AI—Who Feels More?

AI can mimic empathy—but humans still feel it more deeply when they receive it from humans.

We live in a world where AI can speak like us, think like us, and even sound like it cares—but.Even when AI can say all the right things, people still crave real human connection—especially when emotions run deep. We as humans perceive empathy, how much we value sincerity, and why emotional authenticity matters more than ever in an AI-driven world().Even when the same message was written by AI, people rated it higher when they thought it. This shows how much our perception of empathy is shaped not just by what is said, but by who we believe is saying it. Human-labeled replies were seen as more caring and emotionally satisfying. AI-labeled replies, though identical, felt colder and less supportive.People responded more positively to messages that showed emotional sharing and real concern, not just understanding. What made the difference wasn't smart wording—it was the felt presence of care. Empathy was stronger when responses showed "feeling with" and not just "thinking about."The emotional tone mattered more than technical perfection.The study, published in, was led by(Hebrew University) with collaborators fromand. Acrossinvolving, AI-generated empathic responses were labeled as either human- or AI-written. Although the messages were identical, participants consistently rated theresponses as more. The findings reveal that the perceived source has a significant influence on the emotional impact. People value empathy more when they believe it comes from a real human.Incredibly, many participants said they'd rather wait days or weeks for a human response than get an instant reply from an AI chatbot. This shows how much we value authentic human effort over speed. People choose patience when emotional sincerity is at stake. Fast doesn't always mean better, especially in emotional moments.Even if a message was labeled as from a human, suspecting that AI helped write itits emotional impact. The moment people doubt a message's human origin, it starts to feel hollow. Authenticity drives emotional trust. Believing someone took the time to write with care changes everything.While AI shows promise in areas like education or mental health, it still can't replace theof human connection. Empathy isn't just about words—it's about.AI can support, but humans still lead when hearts are involved. In emotionally tough times, people still seek the comfort of real people.Source-The Hebrew University of Jerusalem