Human or AI—Who Feels More?

AI can mimic empathy—but humans still feel it more deeply when they receive it from humans.
We live in a world where AI can speak like us, think like us, and even sound like it cares—but do we really believe it feels like us? .Even when AI can say all the right things, people still crave real human connection—especially when emotions run deep. We as humans perceive empathy, how much we value sincerity, and why emotional authenticity matters more than ever in an AI-driven world(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Comparing the value of perceived human versus AI-generated empathy
Go to source).
Labels Matter More Than WordsEven when the same message was written by AI, people rated it higher when they thought it came from a human. This shows how much our perception of empathy is shaped not just by what is said, but by who we believe is saying it. Human-labeled replies were seen as more caring and emotionally satisfying. AI-labeled replies, though identical, felt colder and less supportive.
It's the Feeling That CountsPeople responded more positively to messages that showed emotional sharing and real concern, not just understanding. What made the difference wasn't smart wording—it was the felt presence of care. Empathy was stronger when responses showed "feeling with" and not just "thinking about."The emotional tone mattered more than technical perfection.
Inside the 6,000-Person Empathy ExperimentThe study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, was led by Prof. Anat Perry (Hebrew University) with collaborators from Harvard and the University of Texas. Across nine experiments involving 6,282 participants, AI-generated empathic responses were labeled as either human- or AI-written. Although the messages were identical, participants consistently rated the "human" responses as more caring and supportive. The findings reveal that the perceived source has a significant influence on the emotional impact. People value empathy more when they believe it comes from a real human.
Real Over Rapid—Every TimeIncredibly, many participants said they'd rather wait days or weeks for a human response than get an instant reply from an AI chatbot. This shows how much we value authentic human effort over speed. People choose patience when emotional sincerity is at stake. Fast doesn't always mean better, especially in emotional moments.
When AI Touches the Message, Trust FadesEven if a message was labeled as from a human, suspecting that AI helped write it reduced its emotional impact. The moment people doubt a message's human origin, it starts to feel hollow. Authenticity drives emotional trust. Believing someone took the time to write with care changes everything.
Empathy Is More Than ImitationWhile AI shows promise in areas like education or mental health, it still can't replace the emotional depth of human connection. Empathy isn't just about words—it's about meaning, effort, and emotional presence.AI can support, but humans still lead when hearts are involved. In emotionally tough times, people still seek the comfort of real people.
Reference:
- Comparing the value of perceived human versus AI-generated empathy - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-025-02247-w)
Source-The Hebrew University of Jerusalem