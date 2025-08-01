Is That Tired Feeling Metabolic Dysfunction?

India faces a growing metabolic health crisis, calling for urgent action and awareness.
Metabolic issues aren't just about individual health—they're becoming a bigger problem for the entire country. About one out of every three people in India is affected by conditions like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. These problems are affecting people across all ages and various areas. The main reasons are lack of awareness, bad lifestyle choices, and wrong ideas about food and managing illness. Now is the time for India to take action, and it starts with each and every one taking responsibility for their good health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Prevalence of metabolic syndrome among adult population in India: A systematic review and meta-analysis
Go to source).
India’s Hidden Burden-What the Numbers RevealIn India, almost 30% of adults have metabolic syndrome, which is a serious group of health problems like difficulty using insulin, extra fat around the waist, and high bad cholesterol. This rate is even higher in cities, where it affects 32% of adults, and in the northeast part of the country. What's concerning is that even young adults aged 18 to 29 are starting to show signs of this condition, showing that metabolic issues are not just a problem for older people anymore.
When Gender Becomes a Risk FactorIt's not just about where you live, but also about who you are. In India, women are more likely to face this issue, with 35% of them affected, compared to 26% of men. Things like changes in hormones, not moving much, and not getting the same healthcare as men are often ignored. Starting early with checks and making health policies that care about women's needs can help fix this hidden health problem.
Busting the Myths, Fixing the MealsMany people believe that eating just once a day helps control blood sugar or that skipping meals is a good way to lose weight. But these ideas can actually be harmful. True diabetes care comes from eating balanced and regular meals that are right for your body and lifestyle—not from quick fixes that go viral. It's time to stop relying on partial truths and instead follow eating habits that are supported by science, which help the body stay healthy and strong.
From Capital of Diabetes to Capital of PreventionIndia's title as the "diabetes capital of the world" doesn't have to stay forever. By focusing on widespread awareness programs, regular health check-ups, and teaching people about healthy living, things can start to improve—especially for younger people who are becoming more at risk. It's important to build knowledge about health at every stage, from schools to offices, right now.
Reference:
Source-Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI)