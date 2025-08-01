About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Your Heart Older Than You? Time to Find Out!

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 1 2025 3:07 PM

Most adults have a heart age older than their actual age — and they may not even realize it.

Is Your Heart Older Than You? Time to Find Out!
Many Americans have hearts that are aging much quicker than their actual age.Sometimes even by a whole decade or more. This hidden problem can lead to big issues, especially if it's not noticed in younger people or those in communities that don't get enough care. A new tool is helping change the way we look at heart health by turning complicated risk factors into something easier to understand, your heart's real age. This new way of thinking aims to make prevention feel more personal and more effective (1 Trusted Source
PREVENT Risk Age Equations and Population Distribution in US Adults

Go to source).

Do You Know Your Heart’s Age? MRI Might Shock You
Do You Know Your Heart’s Age? MRI Might Shock You
Unhealthy lifestyles age the heart faster than expected. This new approach promises to change the way heart disease is diagnosed, especially in older adults.
Advertisement

Age Check- What Your Heart Is Really Saying

Your heart might be older than you actually are, especially if you have high blood pressure, smoke, or have diabetes. People with lower incomes or less education, and adults from Black or Hispanic communities often have a bigger difference between their heart age and their real age. For example, Black men had an average heart age that was 8. 5 years older than their real age. Knowing this difference can be the first step toward improving your heart health.


Advertisement
One Simple Tool, One Big Wake-Up Call

The new PREVENT heart age calculator, developed by Northwestern Medicine, uses common health information such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and whether someone smokes. Rather than just providing a risk percentage, it shows your heart’s biological age, which is easier to understand and can help you take action. Although it isn’t a replacement for medical advice, it can start meaningful discussions about prevention and healthy living.


Why Younger Adults Shouldn’t Wait

Heart disease doesn’t always come with old age. Many young adults who are at risk aren’t getting the care they need because they don’t realize how dangerous it can be. But heart age can show that hidden risks might already be growing. Understanding that your heart is aging faster than your actual age can help you take action earlier — before it’s too late.


Changing Minds, Changing Outcomes

Numbers can seem boring and hard to understand. That's why showing people their "risk age" — which is the age of someone who is in perfect health but has the same risk level, can make a bigger difference. It helps people see how their everyday habits affect their long-term health. Looking at it this way might encourage them to make better lifestyle choices and take life-saving medicines more seriously, especially for those who are at higher risk.

Reference:
  1. PREVENT Risk Age Equations and Population Distribution in US Adults - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/article-abstract/2836740)

Source-Jama network


