Do You Know Your Heart’s Age? MRI Might Shock You

MRI method measures the 'true age' of your heart. Often older than you think. This breakthrough could catch heart disease early and motivate healthier living.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cardiovascular Biomarkers and Imaging in Older Adults



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

MRI technology can reveal your heart's 'functional age' – a game-changer for early heart disease detection! #healthyheart#heartage#medindia’

MRI technology can reveal your heart's 'functional age' – a game-changer for early heart disease detection! #healthyheart#heartage#medindia’

Advertisements

Understanding Heart Aging

Advertisements

New Advances in MRI Imaging

Advertisements

Why It Matters—Especially for Older Adults

Cardiovascular Biomarkers and Imaging in Older Adults:- (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7540920/#ABS1)