Can Person-Centred Care Really Heal Better?

Placing people at the heart of healthcare can transform outcomes and ensure no one is left behind.
Although the idea that "health is a human right" is widely accepted around the world, many people still don't have access to good healthcare. Serious illnesses like diabetes, tuberculosis, and HIV continue to affect communities All these diseases can easily be prevented or controlled beforehand. Too often, our healthcare systems focus on treating diseases rather than understanding and supporting the people who are sick. Moving toward care that is centered on individuals isn't just an option—it's something we must do if we truly want fairness, respect, and to ensure that no one is left out (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Person-Centred Care: A Support Strategy for Managing Non-Communicable Diseases
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Care begins when people are seen as humans, not cases. #medindia #personcentredcare #healthforall #humanfirst #inclusivehealth’
Care begins when people are seen as humans, not cases. #medindia #personcentredcare #healthforall #humanfirst #inclusivehealth’
Advertisement
From Patients to People: Changing the Lens of CareHealthcare often treats people as patients, problems, or numbers. But behind each diagnosis is a real person with their own lives. Person-centred care respects it .It includes people as partners in making decisions, not just as people getting help. It changes the way healthcare works by removing the strict boss-and-worker feeling and connects the medical system with what it's like to live with a condition.
Advertisement
The Power of Community-Led HealingHealing doesn’t just happen in hospitals. True progress happens when communities, civil society, families, and survivors come together to support those who are sick or in need. For example, TB survivors lead awareness efforts, and people living with HIV help others through peer support. These local efforts create lasting change. When care is shared and owned by everyone involved, results get better and stigma starts to go away.
Smarter Models, Stronger OutcomesOne-size-fits-all care is no longer the best approach. Providing care that's tailored to each person's unique needs is more effective. This means offering things like flexible appointment times, longer-term medication plans, or including social support in treatment. These personalized approaches help save time, effort, and lives. In particular, for HIV and TB care, these methods help reduce the burden on the healthcare system while being more respectful of the real challenges people face.
The Triple Mantra for Future-Proof Health SystemsTo create systems that truly put people first, we need to think more broadly. This means combining tuberculosis and HIV programs where they overlap a lot . This emphasizes taking care of everyone connected to an infected person and not just the patient. We also need to build strong national support for comprehensive care. Giving healthcare workers and communities the right tools, training, and technology to track, support, and keep care going will shape the success stories of the future.
Reference:
- Person-Centred Care: A Support Strategy for Managing Non-Communicable Diseases - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38470637/)
Source-University of Maribor, Slovenia