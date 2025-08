Can Person-Centred Care Really Heal Better?

Placing people at the heart of healthcare can transform outcomes and ensure no one is left behind.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Person-Centred Care: A Support Strategy for Managing Non-Communicable Diseases



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Care begins when people are seen as humans, not cases. #medindia #personcentredcare #healthforall #humanfirst #inclusivehealth’

Care begins when people are seen as humans, not cases. #medindia #personcentredcare #healthforall #humanfirst #inclusivehealth’

Advertisement

From Patients to People: Changing the Lens of Care

Advertisement

The Power of Community-Led Healing

Smarter Models, Stronger Outcomes

The Triple Mantra for Future-Proof Health Systems

Person-Centred Care: A Support Strategy for Managing Non-Communicable Diseases - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38470637/)

Although the idea thatis widely accepted around the world, many people still don't have access to good healthcare. Serious illnesses like diabetes, tuberculosis , and HIV continue to affect communities All these diseases can easily be prevented or controlled beforehand. Too often, our healthcare systems focus on treating diseases rather than understanding and supporting the people who are sick. Moving toward care that is centered on individuals isn't just an option—it's something we must do if we truly want fairness, respect, and to ensure that no one is left out ().Healthcare often treats people as patients, problems, or numbers. But behind each diagnosis is a real person with their own lives. Person-centred care respects it .It includes people as partners in making decisions, not just as people getting help. It changes the way healthcare works by removing the strict boss-and-worker feeling and connects the medical system with what it's like to live with a condition.Healing doesn’t just happen in hospitals. True progress happens when communities, civil society, families, and survivors come together tothose who are sick or in need. For example, TB survivors lead awareness efforts, and people living with HIV help others through peer support. These local efforts create lasting change. When care is shared and owned by everyone involved, results get better and stigma starts to go away.One-size-fits-all care is no longer the best approach. Providing care that's tailored to each person's unique needs is more effective. This means offering things like. These personalized approaches help save time, effort, and lives. In particular, for HIV and TB care, these methods help reduce the burden on the healthcare system while being more respectful of the real challenges people face.To create systems that truly put people first, we need to think more broadly. This means combining tuberculosis and HIV programs where they overlap a lot . This emphasizes taking care of everyone connected to an infected person and not just the patient. We also need to build strong national support for comprehensive care. Giving healthcare workers and communities theto track, support, and keep care going will shape the success stories of the future.Source-University of Maribor, Slovenia