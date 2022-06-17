About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is Pickle an Alternative for Salt?

by Hannah Joy on June 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM
Drinking plenty of water along with some fruit juices and electrolytes can keep you hydrated during summer.

However, hydration involves more than just water; it also includes salt (sodium) and coconut water (potassium). They both look after osmosis in the human body, which keeps the body hydrated.

Pickles

Pickles


Health benefits of eating pickles are numerous as they are rich in iron, potassium, calcium, manganese and vitamin A. Pickles not only benefit normal people, but also benefit obese and pregnant women.
Salt cannot be consumed directly; in fact, if you consume it in the form of salt and water, you may feel hungry afterward.

Electrolytes are found in pickles and pickle juice in the form of sodium, potassium, and magnesium. As a result, using it as a natural electrolyte is one of the most effective ways to get salt into the body without making meals salty and unappealing.
People Who Regularly Eat Pickles, Kimchi, Sauerkraut Were Found to be Less Anxious

People Who Regularly Eat Pickles, Kimchi, Sauerkraut Were Found to be Less Anxious


A team of researchers has found that young adults who eat more fermented foods have fewer social anxiety symptoms.
Pickle, An Alternative For Salt

Celebrity Fitness Expert and Nutritionist Yash Patel talks benefits of adding pickles:
  • It reduces the muscle cramps that happen because of dehydration which can cause poor recovery post-workout. About 1/3 cup of pickle juice is all it took to have this effect. Pickle juice relieved cramps more than drinking the same amount of water. It also helped more than drinking nothing at all.
  • Most electrolyte drinks have a lot of sugar which makes hydration pay a huge cost to the human body in the form of fat gain i.e. sugar can cause fat gain which comes in most electrolyte-readymade drinks.
  • It's an easily available food/drink that can be carried together wherever you go for your lunch or breakfast.
  • It contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and A.
  • It helps control blood sugar levels by consuming a small serving of vinegar before a meal vinegar helped regulate blood sugar levels after the meal in people with type 2 diabetes.
  • It boosts gut health vinegar is a fermented food. Fermented foods are good for your digestive system. They encourage the growth and healthy balance of good bacteria and flora in your gut
  • Mango pickle is most preferable among all because mango inherits the citric taste which subsides the umami taste and makes your meal rich in sodium. Consumption of sodium in adequate quantity will help you keep your body hydrated and avoid all the repercussions of heavy sun and heat that lead to excess loss of water from the body.
  • Salt can also be combined with curd/yogurt or some people prefer having salted Lassi (Very popular in the North East region of India) Curd also makes a great combination with salt because of its citric taste.


Source: IANS
Bacteria Derived from Chinese Pickles can Prevent Tooth Decay

Bacteria Derived from Chinese Pickles can Prevent Tooth Decay


Probiotic made from bacterial strain found in Chinese Sichuan pickles can prevent tooth decay or dental cavities, reveals a new study.
Pickled Capers can Activate Proteins Important for Human Brain and Heart Health

Pickled Capers can Activate Proteins Important for Human Brain and Heart Health


Quercetin-rich foods such as pickled capers have been shown to activate proteins required for the normal human brain and heart activity, reveals a new study.
