by Iswarya on  July 14, 2020 at 3:47 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pickled Capers can Activate Proteins Important for Human Brain and Heart Health
A compound commonly present in pickled capers can activate proteins required for the human brain and heart health, and should even result in future therapies for the remedy of epilepsy and irregular coronary heart rhythms, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Communications Biology.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, have discovered that a compound named quercetin, commonly consumed when eating capers, can directly regulate proteins required for bodily processes such as the heartbeat, thought, muscular contraction, and normal functioning of the thyroid, pancreas and gastrointestinal tract.

The discovery was made by the laboratory of Geoffrey Abbott, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. Kaitlyn Redford, a graduate student in the Abbott Lab, was the first author of the study titled, "The ubiquitous flavonoid quercetin is an atypical KCNQ potassium channel activator."


The Abbott Lab found that quercetin, a plant-derived bioflavonoid, modulates potassium ion channels in the KCNQ gene family. These channels are highly influential in human health, and their dysfunction is linked to several common human diseases, including diabetes, cardiac arrhythmia, and epilepsy.

The study revealed that quercetin modulates the KCNQ channels by directly regulating how they sense electrical activity in the cell, suggesting a previously unexpected mechanism for the therapeutic properties of capers. The mechanism may extend to other quercetin-rich foods in our diet, and quercetin-based nutritional supplements.

"Now that we understand how quercetin controls KCNQ channels," said Abbott, "future medicinal chemistry studies can be pursued to create and optimize quercetin-related small molecules for potential use as therapeutic drugs."

The Abbott Lab screened plant extracts for the ability to alter the activity of KCNQ channels and found that one percent extract of pickled capers activated channels important for the normal human brain and heart activity. Further studies revealed the molecular mechanism - quercetin from the caper extract binds to a region of the KCNQ channel required for responding to electrical activity, and in doing so, tricks the channel into the opening when it would normally be closed.

"Increasing the activity of KCNQ channels in different parts of the body is potentially highly beneficial," said Abbott. "Synthetic drugs that do this have been used to treat epilepsy and show promise in preventing abnormal heart rhythms."

Archaeological evidence for human caper consumption dates back as far as 10,000 years, according to archaeological findings from Mesolithic soil deposits in Syria and late Stone Age cave dwellings in the Greece and Israel. Capers have traditionally been used as a folk medicine for hundreds if not thousands of years and are in current use or study for their potential as anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties, and their possible circulatory and gastrointestinal benefits.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Plant Pigment Quercetin can Help Reduce Blood Pressure
Intake of the flavonoid quercetin can significantly decrease high blood pressure in patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Effects of Resveratrol and Quercetin on Inflammation and Insulin Resistance Detailed in Study
The extent to which quercetin and trans-resveratrol (RSV) prevented inflammation or insulin resistance in primary cultures of human adipocytes were examined in a study.
READ MORE
Cognitive Function in Young Animals Improved by Compound from Beer
A type of flavonoid called xanthohumol, which is found in hops and beer, aids cognitive function in young mice.
READ MORE
Bioactive Compounds in Chocolates Aid Weight Loss if Consumed with a Low-Carb Diet
Research suggests that consumption of dark chocolate in combination with regular exercise and a low-carb diet can help reduce your weight.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentHeartBrainHealthy HeartBrain FactsAtaxiaStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve Stenosis