Why Yoga Mats Made of Ayurvedic Herbs are a Big Hit?

The exhibition stall of handwoven yoga and meditation mats, which are made after dyeing threads in a concoction of seven herbs, has started drawing in people.The exhibition is organized by Kerala's Industries and Commerce department, the B2B meet is a targeted drive to tap the national market for a wide range of products from micro, small and medium enterprises.At the exhibition meet, many buyers from across the country showed keen interest in a tie-up and knowing more about the endeavor of Ayurvastra Textiles Private Limited, which is based in Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and which has come up with this initiative."There has been a demand for bedsheets and other products, but in recent times there are inquiries for ayurvedic yoga mats from abroad," said M.P. Adarsh of the Ayurvastra Textiles Private Limited."Considering their medicinal benefits, various handlooms-made ayurvedic fabrics, including baby wear, bedsheets, pillow covers and towels are popular in European countries. We are exporting yoga mats and also dress materials dyed in ayurvedic herbal mixture to countries like Austria, Denmark, the US, Holland and Brazil," Adarsh added.According to him, they source these herbs from Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram district.Adarsh pointed out that three types of turmeric are used for creating yellow color, besides tulsi, gall nut and leaves of mango tree for getting certain other colors for fabrics, including khadi, linen and handlooms.Source: IANS