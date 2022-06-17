About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Why Yoga Mats Made of Ayurvedic Herbs are a Big Hit?

by Hannah Joy on June 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM
International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21 and this year, yoga mats made of ayurvedic herbs have become a big hit.

People at the ongoing Vyapar 2022 exhibition, which opened in Kochi on Thursday have been purchasing these yoga mats made of ayurvedic herbs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Support to Make Yoga a Mass Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Support to Make Yoga a Mass Movement


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all ministries to make yoga a mass movement for better physical and mental well-being of the people.
It's believed that ayurvedic yoga mats owing to their therapeutic effect of reducing skin diseases and rashes have become the center of attraction among the people.

The exhibition stall of handwoven yoga and meditation mats, which are made after dyeing threads in a concoction of seven herbs, has started drawing in people.
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches

Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches


Mind-body therapies and exercises like yoga are found to be effective in preventing the severity and frequency of migraine attacks.
The exhibition is organized by Kerala's Industries and Commerce department, the B2B meet is a targeted drive to tap the national market for a wide range of products from micro, small and medium enterprises.

At the exhibition meet, many buyers from across the country showed keen interest in a tie-up and knowing more about the endeavor of Ayurvastra Textiles Private Limited, which is based in Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and which has come up with this initiative.

"There has been a demand for bedsheets and other products, but in recent times there are inquiries for ayurvedic yoga mats from abroad," said M.P. Adarsh of the Ayurvastra Textiles Private Limited.

"Considering their medicinal benefits, various handlooms-made ayurvedic fabrics, including baby wear, bedsheets, pillow covers and towels are popular in European countries. We are exporting yoga mats and also dress materials dyed in ayurvedic herbal mixture to countries like Austria, Denmark, the US, Holland and Brazil," Adarsh added.

According to him, they source these herbs from Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Adarsh pointed out that three types of turmeric are used for creating yellow color, besides tulsi, gall nut and leaves of mango tree for getting certain other colors for fabrics, including khadi, linen and handlooms.



Source: IANS
International Yoga Day 2021 – "Yoga for Well-being"

International Yoga Day 2021 – "Yoga for Well-being"


International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to recognize the benefits of physical, mental, and spiritual expertise that yoga presents to the world.
Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder


Yoga can be used to improve the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Yoga is more effective compared to stress-management education, but not as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy.
